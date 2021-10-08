NEWS
Investment

GQG to debut on ASX

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 8 OCT 2021   12:25PM

GQG Partners is aiming to list on the ASX by the end of October, offering its actively managed strategies to all investors.

The $85 million fund manager is set to go public for an indicative price between $2-$2.20 per share based on 593.5 million shares.

GQG is part of ASX-listed multi-boutique Pacific Current Group (PAC), investing in a concentrated portfolio of global equities.

PAC took a stake in GQG in 2016 for US$2.7 million, when chair and chief investment officer Rajiv Jain, and chief executive Tim Carver launched the firm in the same year.

GQG is open to institutional and retail investors. As at 30 June 2021, 53% of its funds under management belonged to institutional investors, 33% to sub-advisory and 14% to wholesale clients.

"We believe investment management is among the most competitive businesses in the world. As a whole, the active management industry underperforms the market after fees. Few firms are successful in beating the market over the long-term. Our endeavour to build a long-term sustaining investment culture is therefore daunting. There is no assurance we will be successful," Jain wrote to potential shareholders.

"There should be limited value in building an active investment management firm that doesn't outperform the market over the long-term because investors can own an index with broad exposure to the market at low cost. Therefore, our goal has to be to build an organisation that can outperform the market over the long-term, where few firms find success."

When PAC invested in GQG, it was entitled to 10% of its annual net revenues between US$5 million and US$50 million and 2% of all annual net revenues thereafter.

After the listing, PAC will be entitled to about 4% of the common stock in GQG, which will be held in escrow until late August 2022.

