Global X ETFs on a hiring spree, readies for $12bn FUM

Global X ETFs can't seem to stop hiring, adding five new team members to its operations this month as its asset base tips over $11 billion in June, well ahead of its FUM target.

Adding AI muscle to its technology team, Global X has hired David Croft as technology and AI lead. Prior to joining the ETF provider, Croft rose through the tech ranks at fund manager Schroders where he had spent almost two decades and was part of the fund's ETFs launch on the ASX and CBOE.

Alongside Croft, Charles Cosgrove joined as senior compliance manager; Chos Geh as compliance consultant; Joseph Marassa as product analyst; and Ella Silvy as business development associate.

"We are thrilled to welcome David, Charles, Chos, Joseph, and Ella to Global X," said Alex Zaika, Global X chief executive.

"Their combined expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and deliver beyond ordinary solutions to Australian investors."

Zaika said half of the group's employees joined Global X within the last two years. Addressing gender equity in the workplace, he also pointed out that women account for nearly 50 per cent of Global X's workforce and more women than men are part of the leadership team.

"Our commitment to ensuring diversity across the business has been important to our growth," he said.

As at this month, the group is also looking for an accountant to join its finance team.

(Want to know more? Read: How Global X leapfrogged State Street in June this year)

Global X is one of the fastest growing companies in the sector. In 2023, it had set a target of growing its asset base from $6.2 billion to $10 billion within two years. It has surpassed that number and Zaika said the group aims to double its size to $20 billion by 2027.