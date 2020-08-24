Global fund manager enters Australian market

A global investment manager is expanding to Australia and New Zealand with the help of third-party distribution firm 3PD.

Boston-based, active fund manager Promethos Capital operates purely in the ESG space, offering global, multi-cap equity strategies focused on addressing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). It has offices in New York, Boston and Toronto.

Promethos's investment strategies include investing in companies committed to promoting gender diversity and women to leadership positions, as well as mitigating climate change and ecological damage.

Having set up shop in March 2019, Promethos's assets under management has grown to about US$30million ($41.9m).

Sydney-based Robert Harrison and Steven Larkin co-founded and recently launched 3PD.

Harrison commented the fledging company is keen to represent "pure play" managers with specialised expertise in underserved, in-demand Australian investment segments.

"Promethos's approach really does reflect client values in ESG and has strong comparative advantages in this space," he said.

Harrison spent nearly 15 years at BNP Paribas Asset Management, working extensively across relationship management and business development management, before establishing 3PD with Larkin.

"3PD's knowledge and experience bring institutional investors the capabilities that suit their investment programs," he added.

In establishing a presence in Australia, Promethos's president John Linnehan said: "We are seeing an uptick in the global emergence of deploying capital to generate an impact while also earning a return. Promethos's ESG investment experience is uniquely positioned to amplify the results clients are seeking."

Ivka Kalus, Promethos chief investment officer, believes Australian investors align to the firm's values on ESG metrics.

"Our investment process ensures that we stay true to client values while seeking to generate market-beating returns through a disciplined, systematic, high-conviction investment process that targets market inefficiencies," she said.