Investment
Global fund manager enters Australian market
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 24 AUG 2020   12:32PM

A global investment manager is expanding to Australia and New Zealand with the help of third-party distribution firm 3PD.

Boston-based, active fund manager Promethos Capital operates purely in the ESG space, offering global, multi-cap equity strategies focused on addressing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). It has offices in New York, Boston and Toronto.

Promethos's investment strategies include investing in companies committed to promoting gender diversity and women to leadership positions, as well as mitigating climate change and ecological damage.

Having set up shop in March 2019, Promethos's assets under management has grown to about US$30million ($41.9m).

Towards a perfect currency solution

Sydney-based Robert Harrison and Steven Larkin co-founded and recently launched 3PD.

Harrison commented the fledging company is keen to represent "pure play" managers with specialised expertise in underserved, in-demand Australian investment segments.

Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"Promethos's approach really does reflect client values in ESG and has strong comparative advantages in this space," he said.

Harrison spent nearly 15 years at BNP Paribas Asset Management, working extensively across relationship management and business development management, before establishing 3PD with Larkin.

"3PD's knowledge and experience bring institutional investors the capabilities that suit their investment programs," he added.

In establishing a presence in Australia, Promethos's president John Linnehan said: "We are seeing an uptick in the global emergence of deploying capital to generate an impact while also earning a return. Promethos's ESG investment experience is uniquely positioned to amplify the results clients are seeking."

Ivka Kalus, Promethos chief investment officer, believes Australian investors align to the firm's values on ESG metrics.

"Our investment process ensures that we stay true to client values while seeking to generate market-beating returns through a disciplined, systematic, high-conviction investment process that targets market inefficiencies," she said.

Read more: BNP Paribas Asset ManagementIvka KalusJohn LinnehanPromethos CapitalRobert HarrisonSteven Larkin
Editor's Choice
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
KANIKA SOOD
ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
ANNABELLE DICKSON, KANIKA SOOD
Government should top up the superannuation balances of Australians who make less than $39,837 a year and genuinely accessed their superannuation under ERS, according to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.
Corporate climate risk disclosures must show more: IGCC
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Investors using companies' climate change risk disclosures to manage investment decisions and portfolio risk want more changes to understand how the risk information translates into action.
Zurich rejigs operations team
KARREN VERGARA
Zurich Life & Investments has made a series of leadership changes across its operations team, taking the next steps to integrate with OnePath.
Videos
Latest News
