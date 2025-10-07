Generation Life hires former Allianz Retire+ exec

Generation Life has appointed Brendon Rodda as general manager, sales.

Rodda joins Generation Life from Allianz Retire+ where he was chief distribution officer, a role he had taken on in March 2024.

Prior to that, Rodda also held roles at Challenger, NabInvest (MLC), Macquarie Investment Management and PIMCO Australia.

"It's a privilege to welcome Brendon to Generation Life. With more than 25 years of experience in financial services, he is exceptionally well placed to take on this role. He will further strengthen our growth trajectory by enhancing our capabilities and broadening the sectors we represent, supporting financial advisers in delivering solutions aligned to Australians' evolving wealth needs," Generation Life chief executive Felipe Araujo said.

"Building on the heightened interest in investment bonds and our strategic alliance with BlackRock to drive innovation in Australian retirement incomes, Brendon's arrival advances our national footprint and amplifies the targeted promotion of our strategic product solutions across wealth management, financial advice and institutional engagement.

Commenting on his new position, Rodda said he was excited to take on the role.

"I see enormous opportunity to deepen our strategic relationships across Australia's wealth and advice channels, ensuring Generation Life continues to be the provider of choice for investment bonds and lifetime annuities," Rodda said.

"I am pleased to join the executive group at Generation Life and look forward to accelerating our growth in core markets and across the spectrum of strategic sales and client engagement."