Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Generation Life hires former Allianz Retire+ exec

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 7 OCT 2025   11:41AM

Generation Life has appointed Brendon Rodda as general manager, sales.

Rodda joins Generation Life from Allianz Retire+ where he was chief distribution officer, a role he had taken on in March 2024.

Prior to that, Rodda also held roles at Challenger, NabInvest (MLC), Macquarie Investment Management and PIMCO Australia.

"It's a privilege to welcome Brendon to Generation Life. With more than 25 years of experience in financial services, he is exceptionally well placed to take on this role. He will further strengthen our growth trajectory by enhancing our capabilities and broadening the sectors we represent, supporting financial advisers in delivering solutions aligned to Australians' evolving wealth needs," Generation Life chief executive Felipe Araujo said.

"Building on the heightened interest in investment bonds and our strategic alliance with BlackRock to drive innovation in Australian retirement incomes, Brendon's arrival advances our national footprint and amplifies the targeted promotion of our strategic product solutions across wealth management, financial advice and institutional engagement.

Commenting on his new position, Rodda said he was excited to take on the role.

"I see enormous opportunity to deepen our strategic relationships across Australia's wealth and advice channels, ensuring Generation Life continues to be the provider of choice for investment bonds and lifetime annuities," Rodda said.

"I am pleased to join the executive group at Generation Life and look forward to accelerating our growth in core markets and across the spectrum of strategic sales and client engagement."

Read more: Generation LifeAllianz RetireBrendon RoddaPIMCO AustraliaBlackRockChallengerFelipe AraujoMacquarie Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FICAP RockStar raises $110k for charity
Alternative Investment Awards winners announced
Greece launches new innovation, infrastructure fund
Family offices up equities, dial down alternatives: Goldman Sachs
Coalition's super for housing policy 'unlikely to continue': Bragg
Equity Trustees defies ASIC Shield Master Fund allegations
BlackRock nabs $122bn Citi mandate
Australian Alternative Investment Awards finalists named
Platinum client yanks $580m
FS Power50 shortlist revealed, voting opens

Editor's Choice

Platform trustees told to improve investment governance

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
When it comes to onboarding investment options, many platforms are following compliance-driven processes that operate in isolation to consideration of members' best financial interests, APRA found.

ASIC approval puts Cboe, ASX on level playing field

MATTHEW WAI
ASIC will allow Cboe Australia, a subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets, to list new companies on its platform, directly competing with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Australian Food Super to transition to age-based premiums

MATTHEW WAI
Australian Food Super is transitioning its insurance offering to age-based pricing, with older members to pay much more for cover.

Generation Life hires former Allianz Retire+ exec

ELIZA BAVIN
Generation Life has appointed a senior sales and business development executive, effective immediately.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media