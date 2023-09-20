Newspaper icon
Gender parity in funds management stalls

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 SEP 2023   12:00PM

New research reveals gender parity in global funds management has hit a standstill, with female representation barely moving the needle.

Citywire's Alpha Female 2023 report showed an inconsequential increase in female fund managers, stagnating at 12.1%, marking a 0.1% rise year-over-year.

This lacklustre progress comes despite asset management firms continued emphasis on diversity initiatives.

"If firms really want to move the dial, they need to improve the gender balance when it comes to appointing managers on new funds - and this isn't happening," the report said.

As asset managers cut back on spending, the number of new funds launched has plummeted to 274 this past year, down from 562 in the year prior. Of these, a scant 6.2% were led by female managers.

The report noted women are often managing more specialised strategies such as single-country emerging markets or those focused on consumer discretionary stocks.

It was also highlighted that women typically oversee smaller funds, managing an average of $396 million in assets, while their male counterparts handle larger portfolios averaging $595 million.

"When the economy is slowing, asset managers tend to merge and cut funds, focusing on core strategies, which means those run by female portfolio managers could come under increased pressure," the report said.

Evidently, it uncovered a decline in the number of funds managed solely by women, dropping from 1508 to 1490 globally - hitting the lowest figure since the report's inception.

In stark contrast, the number of funds managed by solo male managers rose 4% year-over-year, from 12,659 to 13,110.

Leading the charge in gender diversity among asset managers with over 100 employees are abrdn (21%), followed by HSBC Asset Management (19%), and Schroders (18%).

However, even these firms are experiencing setbacks; abrdn's female representation declined by 3% year-over-year. This is in part due to the fund manager's decision to transfer its Australian equities capabilities to SG Hiscock, which resulted in the departures of Michelle Lopez and Natalie Tam.

"Cost pressures aside, a key reason for the lack of progress in gender parity is that asset managers are often looking at the same narrow pool of candidates. There are few experienced female fund managers in the industry and naturally, they will be eager to explore opportunities at other firms," the report said.

"To meet aspirational targets on gender representation, asset managers need to start putting more effort into nurturing talent internally. Otherwise, there's a risk of a merry-go-round of female managers while overall industry numbers remain static."

Though, Alpha Female project editor Margaryta Kirakosian warned that meaningful progress is unlikely as long as the asset management landscape remains fraught with challenges.

"With fewer new funds being brought to the market, even fewer women will be given the chance to run them," Kirakosian said.

"Even when new funds are launched and handed to women, they're rarely the kind of core strategies that make up the bulk of investors' portfolios."

In a global comparison focusing on countries with at least 100 fund managers, Australia trails dismally, having a mere 8% of female fund managers in domicile across its 836 funds.

Elsewhere, the US has 11%, the UK sits at 12%, and France (18%). Taking the lead, Taiwan and Hong Kong have 29% and 25% female fund managers, respectively.

Read more: Fund managerAsset managementFunds managementMargaryta KirakosianCitywireHSBC Asset ManagementMichelle LopezNatalie TamAberdeenSchrodersSG HiscockGender equaity
