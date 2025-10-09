Newspaper icon
GCQ adds sales director

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 9 OCT 2025   2:22PM

GCQ Funds Management has recruited a new distribution director, hiring from Ausbil Investment Management.

Dimitri Giannaras joins as a distribution director, responsible for managing the firm's relationships with advisory groups in New South Wales and Victoria.

He will work closely Huw O'Grady in Victoria and Steve Higgins, Nathan Boroughs & Adam Philippe in New South Wales.

Before working for Ausbil as a senior wholesale business development manager, he held similar roles at aZurich and Challenger.

The appointment comes as GCQ continues to expand its distribution capability alongside significant growth in funds under management. The firm now manages a little over $1.8 billion for family office and advised retail  which is mostly high net worth) investors.

This includes $220 million in its ETF (GCQF) which launched in March 2025.

Higgins said: "Dimitri is respected across the market for his professionalism and the quality of relationships he has fostered over the last decade. The addition of Dimitri to GCQ will round out what is already a very experienced and high-performing team.

"Providing a great investor experience is very important to me and the GCQ team. This means investing in our distribution capability alongside growth in funds under management. Dimitri is the third senior hire into the GCQ distribution team in 2025, and he will play a key role in supporting the increase in advisers now investing with us."

Giannaras added:"Having previously worked alongside Steve and Nathan at Fidante, I know the calibre of the team at GCQ. Steve's mentorship has had a lasting impact on my career, and I'm energised by the opportunity to work together once again, playing our part in driving GCQ's next phase of growth."

GCQ started managing external capital in February 2022.

