NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Franklin Templeton appoints unit registry provider

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 16 AUG 2021   12:38PM

Franklin Templeton Investments Australia has appointed unit registry services provider across 57 funds in the legacy Legg Mason business, after RBC Investor and Treasury Services exited its Australian registry business.

Franklin Templeton will continue to use Link Group as its unit registry provider. Iress will handle the function for legacy Legg Mason funds.

Iress will provide administration services, fully integrated digital tools and trading interfaces for investors. This is a part of Iress's Digital 360 technology, which includes digital online app and order pad, the firm said.

Franklin Templeton investors will also have access to automated mFunds and broader distribution capabilities, according to Iress.

Iress head of funds and platform administration Richard Harris-Smith said the partnership will support the fund manager's drive for greater performance, automation, and access to distribution.

"Our solution is tightly integrated with custodian services ensuring a seamless experience for investors as well as significant efficiency gains," Harris-Smith said.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Franklin Templeton Investments Australia director of fund administration Mat Sund said: "We are pleased to have reached this milestone with Iress as a key technology partner."

"Innovation is a cornerstone of our business and we're committed to working with best-of-breed providers like Iress to support our focus on delivering better outcomes for investors."

Read more: IressFranklin Templeton Investments AustraliaMat SundRichard Harris-Smith
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

EQT ups bid for Iress
Sunsuper, Iress launch adviser data feed
FSC launches DDO templates
Iress hires head of product design
Centrepoint Alliance hires from Morningstar
Iress hires former dealer group chief
Advisers laud Xplan software
Iress partners with regtech for DDO
DDO to simplify general, personal advice
Milliman hires head of distribution

Editor's Choice

Aware Super hires member growth executive

KARREN VERGARA
Aware Super has appointed a new group executive for member growth.

Franklin Templeton appoints unit registry provider

KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia has appointed unit registry services provider across 57 funds in the legacy Legg Mason business, after RBC Investor and Treasury Services exited its Australian registry business.

Another departure on AMP Capital MAG team

KANIKA SOOD
AMP Capital's head of portfolio management for the multi-asset group Darren Beesley is leaving the firm to pursue an external opportunity.

Engaged members expect more from super

KARREN VERGARA
While nearly 60% of young Australians engage with their superannuation fund, many are increasingly shopping around for other providers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.