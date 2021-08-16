Franklin Templeton appoints unit registry provider

Franklin Templeton Investments Australia has appointed unit registry services provider across 57 funds in the legacy Legg Mason business, after RBC Investor and Treasury Services exited its Australian registry business.

Franklin Templeton will continue to use Link Group as its unit registry provider. Iress will handle the function for legacy Legg Mason funds.

Iress will provide administration services, fully integrated digital tools and trading interfaces for investors. This is a part of Iress's Digital 360 technology, which includes digital online app and order pad, the firm said.

Franklin Templeton investors will also have access to automated mFunds and broader distribution capabilities, according to Iress.

Iress head of funds and platform administration Richard Harris-Smith said the partnership will support the fund manager's drive for greater performance, automation, and access to distribution.

"Our solution is tightly integrated with custodian services ensuring a seamless experience for investors as well as significant efficiency gains," Harris-Smith said.

Franklin Templeton Investments Australia director of fund administration Mat Sund said: "We are pleased to have reached this milestone with Iress as a key technology partner."

"Innovation is a cornerstone of our business and we're committed to working with best-of-breed providers like Iress to support our focus on delivering better outcomes for investors."