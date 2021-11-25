NEWS
Executive Appointments

Fortnum hires engagement and growth leads

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 25 NOV 2021   12:13PM

Fortnum Private Wealth made two senior hires who will oversee practice engagement and growth for the AFS licensee.

Brisbane-based Simon Wright and Sydney-based Jaimie Ramsey joined Fortnum as practice engagement and growth managers as part of the licensee's 2022 strategic priorities.

Wright spent 15 years at AMP in partnership, process and technology roles, and before that was an implementation manager at NAB for six years.

Ramsey is the former practice manager at Steel City Financial Planning.

Prior to this, Ramsey held practice development roles at Securitor Financial Group, AMP Financial Planning and Lonsdale Financial Group.

They both report to the head of practice engagement and growth Robert Skinner.

"Over the past three years, Fortnum has invested significantly in people and capability across every facet of the business. This has coincided with a period of steady, consistent growth for the licensee and our underlying member firms, and that momentum is building," Skinner said.

Ray Miles, who founded Fortnum in 2010, recently announced his retirement from executive duties.

Miles continues to serve as non-executive chair and provide counsel to the board and leadership team, as well as monitor the group's management and performance.

