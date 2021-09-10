Former Macquarie chief to head ASIC, APRA regulator

The former chief executive of Macquarie has been named as chair of the authority which will review the effectiveness and capability of both ASIC and APRA.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced that Nicholas Moore will chair the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority (FRAA) alongside inaugural members Gina Cass-Gottlieb and Craig Drummond.

Moore spent over 33 years at Macquarie including a decade as chief executive. He has since been chair at software start-up Willow, The Smith Family and The Centre for Independent Studies.

Cass-Gottlieb is recognised as one of Australia's leading lawyers. She is a partner in the competition and regulation group at Gilbert + Tobin. In 2018, she was re-appointed to the Reserve Bank of Australia's Payments System Board.

Meanwhile, Drummond was chief executive of Medibank from 2016 to 2021 and was previously group executive finance and strategy at NAB and chief executive and country head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Australia).

The government established the FRAA in response to recommendations 6.13 and 6.14 of the Hayne Royal Commission.

Recommendation 6.13 is to subject APRA and ASIC to a capability review every four years while 6.14 is to establish a new authority to assess the effectiveness and capability of each regulator.

The FRAA will produce biennial reports on the regulators, which will be tabled in parliament.

"Together, the inaugural members have an in-depth understanding of Australia's regulatory framework and first-hand experience working with ASIC and APRA over many years. They also have strong organisational experience which will assist in their assessment of the operational performance of both ASIC and APRA," Frydenberg said.

"In its first year, the FRAA will assess the effectiveness and capability of ASIC to assist recently appointed ASIC chair Joseph Longo in ensuring ASIC is operating effectively and consistently with the government's Statement of Expectations."