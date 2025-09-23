Newspaper icon
Former Income Asset Management staffer embezzles $1.5m

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 23 SEP 2025   12:46PM

A former Income Asset Management (IAM) employee has funnelled $1.5 million from the company using a bank account used by a "minority sub-custodian".

IAM said it suspected fraudulent transfers made from a bank account maintained by its previous sub-custodian relating to its bond administration and custody.

The funds fraudulently transferred to the account of a former employee "are not client funds, and the company is not aware of any client funds or assets being lost or removed from safe custody," IAM said.

The fraudulent transfers came to light during an account reconciliation review undertaken by staff and forensic accountants FTI Consulting, which was hired to review certain internal bank account ledgers.

This examined nearly 22,000 transactions conducted between June 2021 and August 2025.

IAM said these have all been "investigated, cleared and resolved." However, some 200 transactions are yet to be finalised and still under review.

The ASX-listed firm has now sought orders to preserve assets and obtain information to support its investigation from the Federal Court.

"The matter has been referred to the relevant authorities including ASIC and AUSTRAC, and a complaint has been lodged with the Queensland police. The company has advised its auditors (BDO) of the matter," IAM said, noting that its finance team and auditors did not have visibility of the fraudulent transfers.

To reduce costs, in the first quarter of 2025, IAM externalised its administration and custody for client assets to Perpetual Corporate Trust (PCT), migrating the bulk of its clients' assets across.

IAM owns Trustees Australia Limited (TAL), a trustee business that provides responsible entity, custody and trustee services internally. It has more than $2.6 billion in funds under administration.

Recently, the group sold its loss-making deposit broking assets to PCT.

"Client asset holdings are reconciled and reported upon any transaction being entered into, coupon or maturity payment being made, and a monthly portfolio holding report is sent for each account holder. IAM reconciles the cash versus security/asset settlement daily with PCT," IAM said.

The bond administration and custody arrangements with PCT are not impacted.

Consequently, some of the revenue associated with the stolen funds was not recognised and accounted for in the FY25 accounts. IAM said it will work with its auditors to establish whether the FY25 accounts need to be restated.

"The company has focused on resolving this issue quickly as part of its ongoing commitment to safeguarding client assets and maintaining transparent communications with regulators, shareholders and clients. The company will update the market as required and upon the conclusion of its investigations," IAM said.

The incident paused trading on the ASX on September 18. As the pause lifted this morning, its share price dropped from 4.1 cents to 3.5 cents.

Read more: IAMPCTIncome Asset ManagementASXASICAUSTRACFederal CourtFTI ConsultingTrustees Australia Limited
Expert Feed

