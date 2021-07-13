NEWS
Financial Planning

Former Hillross adviser pleads guilty

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 13 JUL 2021   11:46AM

Wael Kourieh, who was an authorised representative of Hillross between 2010 and 2016, has plead guilty to false document charges following an ASIC investigation.

Kourieh pleaded guilty to one count of making false documents and one count of using false documents under the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) in Parramatta Local Court.

He was a director of Nexus Financial Planning, an advice practice in Sydney trading as Hillross Bella Vista, from 8 June 2010 until 14 March 2016.

ASIC reported that Nexus purchased a client book for SuperLeader, an AMP corporate superannuation product where employers and employees could become members.

ASIC alleges he made and used false documents by forging 30 member signatures on AMP super investment election forms with the intention of inducing AMP employees to accept them as genuine. Kourieh would benefit from this by gaining commissions from AMP.

Nexus received trail commissions from AMP in relation to each super member in the SuperLeader client book. Kourieh was responsible for generating new business and administering the SuperLeader client book.

He could face two years in jail and an $11,000 fine with sentencing scheduled for August 6.

Kourieh is no longer a registered financial adviser, having ceased according to the ASIC Financial Adviser Register. However, no bans have been recorded against him.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
