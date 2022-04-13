Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Former ClearView executive in new role

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 APR 2022   12:28PM

Tony Mantineo has been named as Lifespan's national practice consultant and head of Lifespan Partnership, a broad ranging support service for self-licensees.

Melbourne-based Mantineo has a financial services career spanning 30 years, much of which was spent with major financial advice businesses.

Most recently he was head of business growth at ClearView, and has also worked in business growth for Australia Unity and IOOF. He has also held roles with Millennium3 and Financial Wisdom.

Lifespan chief executive Eugene Ardino said Mantineo's financial advice industry experience and strategic growth planning and implementation expertise will strengthen the group's commitment to new and existing practices within the Lifespan community.

"Tony has a wealth of experience in the financial planning space, and in growing and managing self-licensee businesses," Ardino said.

"We are very pleased to have someone of his calibre leading what is being developed as a key aspect of the Lifespan offering."

Mantineo said he is looking forward to stepping into the role, managing a self-licensee solution that provided autonomy, certainty, and flexibility, and reflected the values of the broader Lifespan Financial Planning community.

Lifespan Partnership's self-licensee solution is suitable both for current self-licensees and aspiring self-licensees, who prefer the freedom of individual licensing.

