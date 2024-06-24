Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Former AMP advice lead sues The Australian

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 24 JUN 2024   11:51AM

Former AMP head of advice Jack Regan has launched defamation proceedings against The Australian claiming an article published by the news outlet inferred he misled the Australian Investments and Securities Commission (ASIC).

Regan claimed the article, which was published back in January this year, falsely implied he had misled the corporate watchdog during the Hayne Royal Commission into banking and financial services.

According to the Statement of Claim - filed in the Federal Court and seen by Financial Standard - Regan claims the article implied he had personally admitted to misleading ASIC over charging for advice not delivered.

Further, Regan claims The Australian misreported the evidence he gave at the Royal Commission, and he was never approached by the news outlet prior to the publication.

While Regan did take the stand and appear as a witness for AMP during the Royal Commission, he purports that the allegations over misleading ASIC were aimed at AMP as a company, not him personally.

Regan said the publication of the article has caused, or is likely to cause, serious harm to his reputation due to the seriousness of the imputations and the fact that they speak to his professional reputation.

The court documents claim Regan has suffered "substantial distress, embarrassment and hurt" as a result of the publication.

Regan has hired legal heavyweights Sue Chrysanthou and Craig Osborne to represent him in the matter.

Regan worked for AMP for 20 years before stepping down after his appearance at the Royal Commission, where he apologised to clients on behalf of the wealth giant.

He was then replaced by former Credit Suisse Private Banking head of developed and emerging Asia, Alex Wade.

Wade then departed the group suddenly after less than two years, following a story which appeared in the Australian Financial Review alleging misconduct.

Read more: The AustralianRoyal CommissionASICJack ReganAlex WadeAustralian Investments and Securities CommissionAustralian Financial ReviewCredit Suisse Private BankingFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super account advice fees a sticking point for advice bill: Senate inquiry
Ascot Securities hit with infringement notice for 'serious failures'
Court freezes assets of Keystone AM managed fund
ASIC calls out licensees: 'We will take action'
ASIC appeals judge's call to not penalise Block Earner
Will ASIC use AI for advice compliance monitoring?
Advisers call for apology from Super Members Council
ASIC issues first stop order for crowd funding
ASX advances CHESS replacement project
GST rebate changes worsens cost of advice: SMSFA

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper completes build-to-rent-to-own project

KARREN VERGARA
AustralianSuper has completed its first build-to-rent-to-own housing development, located in Melbourne's northwest.

UBS institutional client coverage lead departs

ELIZABETH FRY
UBS Asset Management's local head of institutional client coverage has exited after almost two decades with the firm.

Former AMP advice lead sues The Australian

ELIZA BAVIN
Former AMP head of advice Jack Regan has lodged documents in the Federal Court claiming an article published by The Australian is defamatory.

New Zealand exits recession

KARREN VERGARA
New Zealand reported 0.2% GDP growth in the March quarter following two consecutive quarters of decline, putting to bed its technical recession for the meantime.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
26

Hear from the CSLR CEO 

JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach