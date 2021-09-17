NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former adviser banned after super theft

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 17 SEP 2021   12:35PM

A former financial adviser that was sentenced to six years' prison in May has now been permanently banned by ASIC.

Ross Andrew Hopkins was permanently banned after being convicted of 15 dishonesty offences and misappropriating close to $3 million in client funds.

As a financial adviser and sole director of QWL Pty Ltd in Sydney, Hopkins was found to have made 167 unauthorised transactions, impacting 13 SMSF clients, and to the tune of $2.93 million; used those funds for personal purposes; and made false representations to third parties about the transfers to hide what he'd done.

ASIC said he took advantage of the trust placed in him by his clients and that a permanent ban was appropriate to prevent him doing the same thing in future.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

His misconduct was uncovered as part of an investigation that began in 2019 after he refused to cooperate with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority following client complaints.

In May he was sentenced to six years' prison with a non-parole period of four years.

He was found to have used the stolen funds for holidays, rent, paying his own credit card debts and repaying personal loans.

The presiding judge labelled Hopkins' conduct "deeply stupid" but also said that "being stupid is no defence or mitigation".

Hopkins had pleaded guilty to all charges prior to his sentencing.

Read more: ASICRoss Andrew HopkinsAustralian Financial Complaints Authority
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC prepares advisers for DDO
Criminal charges filed against CBA
ASIC provides licensing update
Former Vocus chair charged with insider trading
ASIC urged to act on common ownership
Former Macquarie chief to head ASIC, APRA regulator
Breach reporting guidance released
Super funds not ready for IDR
ASIC to watch member shunting to untested super products
ASIC red tape unit welcomed

Editor's Choice

Super funds to front committee hearing

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:37PM
Aware Super, AustralianSuper and Hostplus are set to appear before the Standing Committee on Economics' inquiry into common ownership on Monday.

ASIC prepares advisers for DDO

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
ASIC is urging financial advisers to be well prepared for the new Design and Distribution Obligations regime, warning that there should be no surprises when it kicks into gear on October 5.

Mercer superannuation executive resigns

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
A long-serving Mercer superannuation executive has left the firm to focus on board directorships.

CMC Markets buys ANZ Share Investing

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:01PM
The online trading platform is set to pay $25 million for the big four bank's share investing client base as the latter continues to simplify its banking strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.