Former adviser banned after super theft

A former financial adviser that was sentenced to six years' prison in May has now been permanently banned by ASIC.

Ross Andrew Hopkins was permanently banned after being convicted of 15 dishonesty offences and misappropriating close to $3 million in client funds.

As a financial adviser and sole director of QWL Pty Ltd in Sydney, Hopkins was found to have made 167 unauthorised transactions, impacting 13 SMSF clients, and to the tune of $2.93 million; used those funds for personal purposes; and made false representations to third parties about the transfers to hide what he'd done.

ASIC said he took advantage of the trust placed in him by his clients and that a permanent ban was appropriate to prevent him doing the same thing in future.

His misconduct was uncovered as part of an investigation that began in 2019 after he refused to cooperate with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority following client complaints.

In May he was sentenced to six years' prison with a non-parole period of four years.

He was found to have used the stolen funds for holidays, rent, paying his own credit card debts and repaying personal loans.

The presiding judge labelled Hopkins' conduct "deeply stupid" but also said that "being stupid is no defence or mitigation".

Hopkins had pleaded guilty to all charges prior to his sentencing.