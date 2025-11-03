First Mutual Private Equity gambled $80m of investor funds: ASIC

Following a Federal Court hearing, freeze orders against Gregory Raymond Cotton and First Mutual Private Equity (FMPE) have been maintained.

The orders were first imposed on August 15 after concerns were raised regarding funds raised from around 400 investors under the premise of investing in ASX-listed shares to generate returns.

At the time, ASIC believed at least $53 million was at risk. Now, it's believed to be more than double this at $131 million.

Per the court ruling, ASIC initially extended the freeze order to September 10 and Cotton was required to file affidavit evidence listing all the assets and liabilities of himself and FMPE by September 25.

The investigation indicated that the funds were not shown to be invested in shares on any stock market but instead about $80 million has been largely spent on gambling, with losses accumulating to around $51 million. About $67 million was represented as "payments to investors", ASIC said.

Of the $131 million raised, ASIC said just $7 million can presently be identified.

Following another hearing on October 31, Cotton and FMPE are still prevented from transferring money from any of the frozen accounts until further notice.

Financial Standard understands that the funds offered by FMPE were being sold by a group of unlicensed representatives that claimed to operate under exemptions outlined in section 708 of the Corporations Act. It is understood that this was reported to ASIC in June 2024.

FMPE has still not released an official statement regarding the accusations or proceedings.

An additional court hearing is scheduled for December 2 of this year regarding ASIC's application to appoint receivers to the defendants' property.