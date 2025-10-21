Newspaper icon
Superannuation

First Guardian shaves $286m off Praemium FUA

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 21 OCT 2025   12:27PM

Praemium has calculated the impact of its exposure to the First Guardian collapse, reducing its total funds under administration (FUA) by close to $300 million.

Praemium reduced its FUA by $286 million in relation to First Guardian holdings in the September quarter. The exposure included $176 million in YourChoice Super, $107 million in AusPrac Super (both on the OneVue platform when it was acquired from Iress), and $3 million in Praemium Super.

"OneVue and Praemium provide investment platforms to Diversa Trustees, which has exposure to the First Guardian fund," Praemium said.

"Praemium is focused on supporting members who have been impacted and working cooperatively with industry bodies and regulators, including ASIC, whilst the legal, regulatory and recovery processes continue."

The reduction was included in a $772 million net market movement recorded by Praemium for the September quarter.

Separately, the OneVue platform experienced outflows of $117 million in the September quarter, while its other platforms continue to grow FUA.

The transition of OneVue assets is continuing to progress "as planned", Praemium said, with $474 million transferred to Spectrum and $10 million to Scope+ in the quarter, with the final transfers expected to complete in the December quarter.

Meantime, total FUA in the September quarter was $67.0 billion, with platform FUA up 10% to $32 billion, a 4% increase from June 2024, including quarterly net inflows of $667 million excluding OneVue.

Spectrum was the "standout" performer, recording net inflows of $299 million. It is now housing $13.6 billion in FUA.

Praemium SMA also recorded net inflows of $237 million over the same period, lifting FUA to $13.6 billion, while Powerwrap delivered $131 million of net inflows with FUA now reaching $14 billion, "reflecting renewed adviser engagement and stabilisation of adviser exits."

Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said the September quarter saw strong inflows to IDPS solitons Spectrum.

"We were delighted to have achieved the milestone $1 billion in new business inflows within 10 months of the launch of this solution. The demand we're seeing reflects the strength of our offering and the opportunity to grow our market share in the high-net-worth segment." Wamsteker said.

"Growth in FUA for Scope+ highlights our market-leading capability. The strength of these non-custodial services is driving consistent sales activity, with a number of signed agreements for both Scope and Scope+ scheduled to onboard in the coming quarters."

Wamsteker said despite adviser transitions and OneVue asset transfers having impacted outflows in recent quarters, there are "encouraging signs" ahead.

"With sustained adviser interest and expanding engagement across both custodial and non-custodial platforms, we remain confident in our long-term growth trajectory," he added.

Acenda confirms leadership team

MATTHEW WAI
Acenda Group has assembled its leadership team, to be effective upon completion of the merger between MLC Life and Resolution Life Australasia at the end of the month

Rest injects more into $1.2bn Fidelity climate fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Fidelity reached final close of its Real Estate Logistics Impact Climate Solutions Fund (LOGICs), raising a further $634 million from several institutions including Rest.

Capital Group takes stake in Qualitas

KARREN VERGARA
Capital Group has acquired a substantial stake in Qualitas, taking over co-founder Andrew Schwartz's 15.1 million shares for about $52.9 million.

