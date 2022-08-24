Newspaper icon
Findex names co- chief executives amid plans to grow wealth capabilities

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 AUG 2022   12:13PM

Findex Group has appointed Tony Roussos and Matthew Games as its co-chief executives as part of a strategic expansion aimed at tripling its wealth operations.

Over the next five years, the financial services company aims to triple the size of its wealth practice, growing from $17 billion in funds under asset to upwards of $50 billion.

As a result of the growth, it will look to significantly expand its senior executive team and take advantage of the major opportunities emerging from Australia's wealth management sector after the Royal Commission, it said.

Current chief operations officer Roussos and its chief financial officer Games stepped into their new leadership roles on Monday.

Findex co-founder Spiro Paule said he made the move to bolster the leadership team and confirmed the decision is the realisation of a succession plan that will allow him to focus on the role of managing director.

Paule will continue to lead the overall strategic direction as well as oversee the group's ambitious expansion plans.

He said the Royal Commission has had a seismic impact on Australia's wealth sector and, with ASIC citing that over 3000 advisers have left the space, the opportunity is ripe for Findex.

"With the growth momentum we have behind us, our investment in leadership capability at this time will help the business capitalise on the strategic growth opportunities available whilst allowing me to step back from day-to-day operation," he explained.

"I will continue to work closely with our longstanding Board and executive team to drive the strategic direction of the business."

Findex said Roussos and Games have been pivotal to its transformational M&A strategy, overseeing 63 acquisitions with key operational input during their working partnership.

This includes global accounting firm Crowe Australasia and wealth management leader Centric Wealth and has resulted in the business growing from a team of 50 people to nearly 3000 across 100 locations since 2008.

"As one of Findex's first employees, it is a privilege to be given the opportunity to be custodian for the business as we look to activate our next stage of growth," Roussos said.

"Findex was started by two visionary founders, who saw an opportunity to bring together wealth and accounting services to deliver greater value for clients. Now, as Australia's largest diversified financial services business, we're continuing to tread our own path, building a model built around the needs of our clients."

Games added: "When I left Macquarie Bank to join Findex as its chief financial officer 15 years ago, I was attracted to its entrepreneurial vision combined with the strong family values instilled by founders, Spiro and Terry Paule."

"As an executive team, we've always worked together under the strategic guidance of Spiro to leverage our complementary skills and I'm looking forward to continuing my strong partnership with Tony to drive the business on its next stage of growth."

The leadership model will bring to life Findex's vision of an integrated wealth and accounting offering while taking advantage of the restructuring of the wealth management sector.

"Findex's longstanding fee-for-service model and salaried adviser status give it a significant competitive advantage and uniquely positions it to deliver a wealth accounting model to its SME client base," it said.

