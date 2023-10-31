Financial services firms hit with criminal charges

Two businesses tied to permanently banned Sydney director David Sutton have been charged in separate proceedings following an investigation by ASIC.

APC Securities, previously known as McFaddens Securities, and Brava Capital, formerly Dayton Way Securities, face multiple charges for failing to submit financial accounts to ASIC. Specifically, ASIC alleges that both APC Securities and Brava Capital neglected to file financial accounts and auditor's reports for each financial year from 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2022.

ASIC revoked the AFSL of APC Securities in July, coinciding with Sutton's permanent ban.

ASIC found Sutton unfit to provide financial services due to his involvement in misleading, false, or deceptive statements that persuaded individuals to purchase or invest in financial products.

Additionally, he made misleading representations to potential investors while serving as a director.

Sutton was also involved in and facilitated misconduct by Kristofer Ridgway, a former financial adviser that ASIC said was not "adequately trained" or "competent" to provide financial services. He suggested his clients invest in a range of international unlisted shares sourced by McFaddens (now known as APC Securities).

ASIC said it is actively targeting breaches of financial reporting obligations as required by the Corporations Act.

"Failure to lodge audited financial statements may result in cancellation of a licensee's Australian financial services (AFS) licence," it said.

The ultimate penalty for each failure to lodge a profit and loss statement and balance sheet, as well as an auditor's report with the profit and loss statement and balance sheet, is $1.33 million.