Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Financial services firms hit with criminal charges

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 31 OCT 2023   12:03PM

Two businesses tied to permanently banned Sydney director David Sutton have been charged in separate proceedings following an investigation by ASIC.

APC Securities, previously known as McFaddens Securities, and Brava Capital, formerly Dayton Way Securities, face multiple charges for failing to submit financial accounts to ASIC. Specifically, ASIC alleges that both APC Securities and Brava Capital neglected to file financial accounts and auditor's reports for each financial year from 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2022.

ASIC revoked the AFSL of APC Securities in July, coinciding with Sutton's permanent ban.

ASIC found Sutton unfit to provide financial services due to his involvement in misleading, false, or deceptive statements that persuaded individuals to purchase or invest in financial products.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

Additionally, he made misleading representations to potential investors while serving as a director.

Sutton was also involved in and facilitated misconduct by Kristofer Ridgway, a former financial adviser that ASIC said was not "adequately trained" or "competent" to provide financial services. He suggested his clients invest in a range of international unlisted shares sourced by McFaddens (now known as APC Securities).

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

ASIC said it is actively targeting breaches of financial reporting obligations as required by the Corporations Act.

"Failure to lodge audited financial statements may result in cancellation of a licensee's Australian financial services (AFS) licence," it said.

The ultimate penalty for each failure to lodge a profit and loss statement and balance sheet, as well as an auditor's report with the profit and loss statement and balance sheet, is $1.33 million.

Read more: ASICAPC SecuritiesDavid SuttonBrava CapitalMcFaddens SecuritiesDayton Way SecuritiesKristofer Ridgway
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Caddick victims sue auditors in class action
Federal Court freezes assets of pension platform
ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback
Piper Alderman investigates second CFD class action
Life insurance complaints drop 24%
ASIC loses case against Diversa
Super fund, insurer admin issues draw AFCA complaints
ASIC bans former PwC partner over tax scandal
ASIC updates breach reporting rules
AAT overturns ASIC ban on investment guru

Editor's Choice

Willis Towers Watson sheds more corporate super plans

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Having already offloaded some corporate plans earlier this year, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has now dumped a further two - transferring one and terminating the other.

TelstraSuper launches option, retirement tool

KARREN VERGARA
TelstraSuper has unveiled several features for its younger and older membership that include a new option and retirement planning tool, and enhancements to its self-managed investment platform.

MLC Life names operations, people chiefs

KARREN VERGARA
MLC Life Insurance made two executive appointments who will each lead the operations and human resources departments.

Betashares launches currency-hedged FTSE 100 ETF

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Betashares has launched its FTSE 100 Currency Hedged ETF (H100) on the ASX, to provide local investors exposure to global blue-chip companies.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
3

FINSIA Presents: The Regulators 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  When constructing client portfolios, do you find yourself allocating more to alternative assets today than in the last two years?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.