Financial Conduct Authority cracks down on finfluencers, firms

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is cracking down on finfluencers as more financial services firms turn to social media to promote products and services.

The financial services regulator is aiming to get on top of firms that illegally promote material on social media by releasing a new guideline.

Finalised guidance on financial promotions on social media sets out that any form of promotion should be fair, clear, and not misleading, and must balance and carry the right risk warnings for consumers to make well-informed financial decisions.

The FCA defines a finfluencer as someone who is "promoting the services of a firm on a social media platform in a bid to acquire more views and attention for their content" and are "directly compensated by the social media platform for the views they acquire."

The FCA sees that far too many consumers have high levels of trust in finfluencers, but their advice can sometimes be misleading.

Unauthorised finfluencers who promote financial products in the course of business without approval under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 from an appropriate authorised person are likely engaging in an illegal promotion.

Firms that approve the finfluencers' investment-related promotions should ensure they are playing an active role in ensuring the promotion remains compliant, the FCA warned.

"They should also be mindful of their choice of influencer when communicating financial promotions. We've seen firms using influencers that may not be appropriate for the promotion of complex products such as CFDs. Firms should ensure the influencer understands the products or services they are promoting and how to be compliant in their promotions on social media," the regulator said.

Furthermore, the FCA said that social media is not always be the best place to promote complex products.

Last year, it removed over 10,000 misleading adverts, up from around 8500 in 2022.

"Consumers need to be alert to dubious adverts and scams online, but it is important that influencers ensure they're on the right side of the rules and consider what would happen to their own reputations if they're found to promote products illegally," the FCA said.