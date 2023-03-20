FICAP names new charity partner

Funds raised by the Financial Industry Community Aid Program (FICAP) will be donated to Feel the Magic this year, as well as Shine for Kids.

Feel the Magic is FICAP's new charity partner, providing early intervention grief education programs for kids aged seven to 18 who are experiencing pain and isolation due to the death of a parent or guardian. The aim is to reduce the mental health challenges associated with childhood grief, with bereaved young people commonly suffering with anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation.

Commenting on the new charity partner, FICAP chair Marnie McLaren said: "COVID has meant an especially tough couple of years for fundraising in Australia and we're thrilled to be able to throw our support behind Feel the Magic. The work they do with grieving children is nothing short of remarkable."

The FICAP Charity Selection Committee was overwhelmed with applications for support from charities and foundations across Australia, and committee member Jackie Boylan said Feel the Magic is different from any charity previously supported by FICAP.

"We loved the focus of Feel the Magic and were so impressed with the positive outcomes and stories from impacted children and parents," Boylan said.

"... and we believe the opportunities to volunteer, contribute, and connect will strongly resonate with our sponsors and broader community."

Meanwhile, Feel the Magic chief executive Adam Blatch said the opportunity to partner with FICAP "is a fantastic alignment of purpose."

"Feel the Magic, with the support of the FICAP community, will aim to increase awareness and opportunity for the kids who experience the death of a parent or sibling to connect, learn and grow. We are extremely grateful with such an amazing connection between the two organisations," Blatch said.

FICAP's primary fundraising initiative, its annual Rockstar event, has been on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic. Last year FICAP hosted a more intimate acoustic show, however Rockstar will return this year with details of the event to be announced shortly.

FICAP was formed in 2006 by a group of financial services professionals looking to give back to the community, raising money for charities that benefit young people. To date, FICAP has raised over $2.2 million for a variety of charities.

Sponsors include BlackRock, Challenger, MLC, BT, First Sentier Investors, Fidelity, KPMG, Magellan, and Schroders.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of FICAP.