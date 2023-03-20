Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

FICAP names new charity partner

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 20 MAR 2023   11:43AM

Funds raised by the Financial Industry Community Aid Program (FICAP) will be donated to Feel the Magic this year, as well as Shine for Kids.

Feel the Magic is FICAP's new charity partner, providing early intervention grief education programs for kids aged seven to 18 who are experiencing pain and isolation due to the death of a parent or guardian. The aim is to reduce the mental health challenges associated with childhood grief, with bereaved young people commonly suffering with anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation.

Commenting on the new charity partner, FICAP chair Marnie McLaren said: "COVID has meant an especially tough couple of years for fundraising in Australia and we're thrilled to be able to throw our support behind Feel the Magic. The work they do with grieving children is nothing short of remarkable."

The FICAP Charity Selection Committee was overwhelmed with applications for support from charities and foundations across Australia, and committee member Jackie Boylan said Feel the Magic is different from any charity previously supported by FICAP.

"We loved the focus of Feel the Magic and were so impressed with the positive outcomes and stories from impacted children and parents," Boylan said.

"... and we believe the opportunities to volunteer, contribute, and connect will strongly resonate with our sponsors and broader community."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Meanwhile, Feel the Magic chief executive Adam Blatch said the opportunity to partner with FICAP "is a fantastic alignment of purpose."

"Feel the Magic, with the support of the FICAP community, will aim to increase awareness and opportunity for the kids who experience the death of a parent or sibling to connect, learn and grow. We are extremely grateful with such an amazing connection between the two organisations," Blatch said.

FICAP's primary fundraising initiative, its annual Rockstar event, has been on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic. Last year FICAP hosted a more intimate acoustic show, however Rockstar will return this year with details of the event to be announced shortly.

FICAP was formed in 2006 by a group of financial services professionals looking to give back to the community, raising money for charities that benefit young people. To date, FICAP has raised over $2.2 million for a variety of charities.

Sponsors include BlackRock, Challenger, MLC, BT, First Sentier Investors, Fidelity, KPMG, Magellan, and Schroders.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of FICAP.

Read more: FICAPFinancial Industry Community Aid ProgramAdam BlatchJackie BoylanBlackRockBTChallengerCOVIDFidelityFinancial StandardFirst Sentier InvestorsKPMGMagellanMarnie McLarenMLCSchroders
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hearts & Minds appoints chief investment officer
Women take the lead in private wealth: KPMG
ASX shifts slightly on Credit Suisse, First Republic
Early super release scheme a mistake: ISA
Fink warns of "slow rolling crisis"
Credit Suisse, oil prices see ASX fall: CommSec
Aware Super to boost investment capabilities with new platform
GBST revamps wealth platform, unveils corporate rebrand
Active fund managers historically underperform: SPIVA
Gender lens approach wins: Steed

Editor's Choice

FICAP names new charity partner

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Funds raised by the Financial Industry Community Aid Program (FICAP) will be donated to Feel the Magic this year, as well as Shine for Kids.

Link Group appoints general manager

CHLOE WALKER
Meaghan Morberger will become Link Group's new general manager, client partnerships for its local retirement and superannuation solutions business (RSS).

ASIC grants MSC Trustees new powers

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has bestowed MSC Trustees new powers to act as a trustee for debt instruments such as debentures and bonds issued by public companies, a first for an Australian corporate trustee.

AMP, Dexus reach final sale agreement

CHLOE WALKER
The long-awaited transfer of the AMP real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business to Dexus Funds Management has begun, with the first-stage completion of the sale expected to occur this week.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.