Federal Court slaps Mawhinney with 15-year ban

Mayfair 101 Group director James Mawhinney has been banned from receiving or soliciting funds related to financial products for 15 years after the Federal Court determined he had a "cavalier attitude to compliance" and was "reckless" in operating his business.

Last Friday, Justice Button handed down the final relief, saying that unless he is restrained "there is an unacceptable risk" that Mawhinney will re-enter the fray and conduct, most likely through corporate vehicles, a financial services business that "adopts a financially reckless approach that exposes the investing public to significant risk of loss".

He may also fail to disclose material risks to potential investors and put out misleading or deceptive marketing material out in the future, the judge said.

The final orders bring the total period of injunctions against Mawhinney to 20 years. He has been subject to interim restraint orders since 13 August 2020.

In July, the Federal Court found that Mawhinney contravened the law in relation to the marketing of three products - the M+ Fixed Income Notes, M Core Fixed Income Notes and Australian Property Bonds - across various periods between 3 July 2019 and 5 May 2020.

Mayfair 101 Group also engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct from 11 March 2020 and prior to 2 April 2020 by failing to disclose in marketing material that investor redemptions had been suspended.

The latest decision shows Justice Button's concerns over how Mawhinney's operations "exposed investors to an obvious and substantial risk of loss, which risk materialised, resulting in investors suffering heavy losses."

Further, Mawhinney gave "no proper consideration of how obligations to investors would be met, with his only plan being to raise more and more money from investors."

"The simple fact is that, in circumstances where the Mayfair Group was in serious financial trouble, Mr Mawhinney made the decision to stop paying investors sums due to them and was prepared to try to get the Mayfair Group out of the hole it was in by raising more money from unsuspecting investors," Justice Button said.

In response, Mawhinney vowed to appeal the decision.

"I respectfully disagree with the court's finding that Mayfair's clients have suffered losses. Our clients made loans which we applied to acquiring underdeveloped real estate and various other assets. The debt obligations still exist and are recognised. We are rebuilding valuable assets to make our clients whole and will not rest until this is achieved. We will be appealing the court's decision," he said.

Mawhinney added that he "successfully defeated the majority of the accusations levelled at him in the retrial of ASIC's flawed 2020 court action, including 57 out of 90 allegations of misleading or deceptive conduct."

Prior to ASIC taking enforcement action, all Mayfair 101 clients were paid principal and interest on time and in full, no defaults had occurred, and all monies were deployed in accordance with the offer documents, Mawhinney said, adding he's "grateful for the many noteholders who supported him by attending the recent trial and he remains committed to rebuilding so all clients can be made whole."

ASIC said it "welcomes this decision" and that this is the "culmination of a matter that has taken many years and considerable resources."

Justice Button, however, declined to make the order for Mawhinney to be restrained from removing or transferring from Australia any assets acquired directly or indirectly with funds received in connection with any financial product.

The court will make orders on costs at a later date, after the parties make written submissions.