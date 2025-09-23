Federal court slams director for 'fanciful' asset valuation

The Federal Court has disqualified Queensland-based director David Hodgson from managing corporations for five years and permanently restrained him from engaging in financial services without an Australian financial services licence (AFSL).

This comes after ASIC brought action against Hodgson and Paladin Group companies MacroLend and Great Southland, of which Hodgson is the sole director.

The court found Hodgson, MacroLend and Great Southland each conducted an unlicensed financial services business between 2015 and 2023.

ASIC said this was of significant concern as MacroLend and Great Southland raised around $109 million from investors during the period.

The court also found that Hodgson and MacroLend engaged in very serious misleading or deceptive conduct in claims made in material provided to investors for investments in another company in the Paladin Group, Kradle Software.

Hodgson and MacroLend made a misleading claim that Kradle Software held intangible assets of $1.02 billion. However, the balance sheet of Kradle Software recorded intangible assets of only $11,180.

The court found Hodgson's valuation of $1.02 billion was "entirely fanciful".

In addition, Hodgson and MacroLend made misleading claims that MacroLend would use substantially all the funds obtained from investors to grow Kradle Software and that the Kradle Software product would achieve a public listing on an overseas stock exchange.

Great Southland, a Belize registered entity, was found by the court to have been operating unlawfully in Australia while unregistered for more than six years.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "This type of misconduct undermines trust and confidence in Australia's financial services."

"Firms dealing in financial products have an obligation to be licensed which ensures customers are afforded key legal protections provided by an Australian financial services licence.

"ASIC took this action as it was concerned about the misrepresentations made by Hodgson and MacroLend, which included making misleading or deceptive claims about investing in Kradle Software."

Justice Sarah Derrington said Hodgson's conduct was "very serious", when delivering the judgement.

"The requirement to hold an AFSL to carry on a financial services business is an important part of the regulatory framework for the protection of investors," Justice Derrington said.

"Mr Hodgson adopted a laissez-faire approach to compliance with the financial services law."

This was not the first time Hodgson has been under ASIC's scrutiny.

In July 2015, he was banned from providing financial services for two years due to his involvement in the conduct of Exalt Global Funds, a company of which he was a director, and which made false statements in investment disclosures.

"It is incomprehensible that a person of such vast corporate experience, and who was involved in raising very substantial sums of money, would not seek appropriate legal advice about obtaining an AFSL when it had clearly occurred to him that one might be necessary," Justice Derrington added.