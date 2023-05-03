FCA simplifies listing rules to attract global companies

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed reforms to simplify listing rules, positioning the UK to attract a wider range of companies.

The FCA wants to make the UK's listing regime more effective, easier to understand, and competitive, ultimately boosting global appeal. These targeted reforms come as part of the financial watchdog's ongoing efforts to strengthen the UK's position as a leading financial hub, paving the way for increased investment.

Two years post-Brexit, the FCA implemented significant changes to the listing regime to promote growth and competition in UK wholesale markets. For example, in 2021 the FCA moved to improve the listing regime by lowering free float levels, allowing certain forms of dual class share structures and introducing digital financial reporting.

FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi commented: "London is a major international market with a deservedly good reputation globally among companies aiming to raise capital."

However, despite being Europe's largest financial centre, UK listings have declined by 40% since 2008, as reported by The UK Listing Review.

While a company's decision to list involves various factors beyond regulation, such as taxation policies and capital availability, the UK's listing regime has been viewed by some issuers and advisers as "too complicated" and "onerous."

"While regulation plays an important part, a company's decision on whether, and where to list, is influenced by many factors so substantive change will require a concerted effort from government and industry as well," Rathi said.

Interestingly, the UK isn't alone in facing these challenges.

According to a HLB Mann Judd report, Australia has experienced a similar decline in new listings, with a 54% drop from 191 in 2021 to just 87 in 2022. The report also noted that the number of upcoming listings on the ASX appears "bleak".

In light of these concerns, the FCA has proposed further revisions to listing rules. This includes consolidating the existing 'standard' and 'premium' listing segments into a singular category for equity shares in commercial companies.

"Our proposed reforms would significantly rebalance the burden of regulation to the benefit of listed companies and investors who are willing to set their own risk appetite and terms of engagement," Rathi said.

The FCA believes this streamlined equity category will eliminate entry barriers for early-stage companies, be more permissive on dual class share structures, and remove mandatory shareholder votes on transactions like acquisitions.

"The proposed changes aim to provide a simpler and more accessible UK listing regime for companies, improving the attractiveness of listing in the UK and providing a wider range of investment opportunities for investors," the FCA said.

Meanwhile, the FCA announced it will publish rules to improve how equity secondary markets operate.

"The rule changes support the FCA's commitment for transparency in equity markets and are part of the Wholesale Markets Review the FCA is conducting alongside government to tailor the UK's rules post-Brexit, so they better suit UK markets and promote competition and growth," the regulator said.