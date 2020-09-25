NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
FCA reviews regulation of foreign financial services firms
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 25 SEP 2020   12:27PM

The Financial Conduct Authority is reassessing how it should authorise and supervise foreign firms providing financial services in the UK as the Brexit transition period ends.

The FCA announced it launched the consultation process in anticipating an increase in the number of international firms seeking authority to operate in the UK. This will affect all firms that are a part of and sit outside the European Economic Area (EEA), which consists of members of the European Union.

The FCA said it does not propose to change existing rules or provisions in this consultation, rather aims to hear views on how it will assess foreign firms against minimum standards when they apply for authorisation.

EEA firms that have notified their intention to enter the UK's Temporary Permissions Regime (TPR) will be allowed to continue operating in the UK within the scope of their current permissions for a limited period after the transition period ends.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The FCA expects many of these firms will want to seek full authorisation to operate in the UK over the longer term.

Over 1500 have notified their intention to enter the TPR, FCA executive director of international Nausicaa Delfas said, adding that this number is expected to increase when the notification window for entering the TPR reopens on 30 September 2020.

With the Brexit transition period due to end on 31 December 2020, firms that have registered for temporary permission will need to consider plans for full authorisation, Delfas said.

"Today we are setting out our expectations for the future authorisation and supervision of international firms, to ensure appropriate protection for users of financial services.

"Before seeking authorisation, any international firm needs to demonstrate it is ready, willing and organised and meets the relevant minimum standards. Once authorised, firms need to continue to meet those standards, which are designed to protect consumers and ensure the integrity of markets," she said.

The FCA is taking comments until November 27.

Read more: FCAFinancial servicesBrexitFinancial Conduct AuthorityNausicaa DelfasEuropean UnionTemporary Permissions Regime
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Financial services workers content with pandemic changes
Mirova chief labels ethical investing pledges hollow
Law firm bolsters financial services team
Industry funds revise ERS modelling
Platform cancels top 50 funds list
Financial services boards overpaid: Research
Gender diversity remains static, women still disadvantaged
UK regulator fined for pension failure
UK pension fund expands offering, climate risk policy
YouTube fundie name erased from flagship
Editor's Choice
SMSF changes unlikely to mushroom new funds
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
Allowing more members in SMSFs is unlikely to spur their establishment rates, according to a submission by University of Sydney's Susan Thorp.
Japanese bank makes major voting blunder
ALLY SELBY  |   12:33PM
One of Japan's largest providers of shareholder services has admitted to a major operational blunder, after it failed to count 3.4 million postal votes for nearly 1000 companies ahead of their annual general meetings.
BetaShares' Nasdaq ETF surpasses $1bn
ALLY SELBY  |   12:31PM
BetaShares' Nasdaq 100 ETF exceeded $1 billion in assets under management at the end of August, a net increase of more than $500 million since the outset of the year.
Robeco extends exclusions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:21PM
Robeco announced it will now exclude investments in thermal coal, oil sands and Arctic drilling from all its mutual funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
25
2020 CGU NIBA Webinar Series | Temporary Working from Home Guidance 
SEP
25
FPA SOUTH EAST MELBOURNE CHAPTER VIRTUAL LUNCH 
SEP
28
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
29
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EGzXITV0