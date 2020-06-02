NEWS
Financial Planning
FASEA boycott sparks in-fighting
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUN 2020   12:31PM

Suggestions from one financial advice association that advisers should boycott the FASEA exam has led to a call for associations to merge in order to better represent the industry.

The United Financial Advisers Association (UFAA) has called on its 6000-strong membership base to boycott the FASEA exam.

UFAA chair Alex Vagliviello said that industry reform in recent times had been nothing short of regulatory overreach.

"Enough is enough," he said.

Another advice association, the Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) reached out to their membership about the UFAA's boycott suggestion.

"Some members have asked our opinion on what the UFAA are doing and should we be talking to them," AIOFP executive director Peter Johnston said to members.

"We have spoken a number of times in the past with both Mark Schroeder and Alex Vagliviello. We pointed out that there are too many Associations (14 including accounting), and we are diluting our influence/credibility in Canberra if we make it 15."

Johnston said the AIOFP suggested the UFAA should merge with it.

"Unfortunately, they wanted to go it alone," he said.

Schroeder was recently banned from financial advice by ASIC and is no longer working with the UFAA.

Schroeder was director, chief executive, responsible manager and a key person for Spectrum - once home to close to 100 advisers.

ASIC surveillance identified serious concerns about the licensee's compliance with its obligations as an AFSL, failing to do all things necessary to ensure financial services provided were done so efficiently, honestly and fairly.

"The FASEA exam is one important step contributing to transitioning the financial advice industry to, in Commissioner Kenneth Hayne's words, a true 'profession'," Assistant Minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume said.

"This long standing measure, first announced in March 2018, is an important initiative on the journey to improving the quality of advice afforded to hard working Australians and rebuilding confidence in the financial advice industry."

She added that legislation is before the Senate to extend the period during which advisers can sit the exam to 1 January 2022.

