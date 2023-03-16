Equity Trustees wins Northleaf Capital mandate

Equity Trustees has been selected as the trustee and custodian for Northleaf Capital Partners' senior private credit fund, NSPC AUD Investor Trust.

The NSPC AUD Investor Trust (NSPC Australia) is a unit trust domiciled in Australia and available to Australian wholesale investors.

NSPC is an open-end private credit fund that specialises in senior secured direct lending to private-equity backed firms and asset-based speciality finance investments across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Equity Trustees' latest mandate follows its appointment as trustee for ClearLife Capital's wholesale fund.

Last year, Equity Trustees was also appointed as the responsible entity for the Hejaz Equities Fund and Hejaz Property Fund.

Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said the private market investment firm was one of an increasing number of international fund managers entering the Australian market, looking for the expertise of a specialist independent trustee.

Meanwhile, Northleaf head of private credit David Ross said: "We are delighted to offer Australian investors access to our senior private credit fund through a tax-efficient, open-end structure designed specifically for this market."

"We look forward to working collaboratively with Equity Trustees and benefitting from their experience in this sector and their specialist expertise as trustees as we continue to grow our private credit program in Australia."

Northleaf's private credit program was launched in 2016 as an expansion of its global private markets platform, which includes private equity and infrastructure investments.

NSPC has raised US$1.9 billion in capital commitments to date.