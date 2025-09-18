Equity Trustees slashes value of Shield investments

Equity Trustees has marked down the value of units held in the Shield Master Fund by as much as 75%, as victims petition the government for $5 million to start a recovery fund.

The Save Our Super campaign, comprising victims of the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian collapses, published a petition urging the government to provide $5 million in seed capital to a trust fund, the beneficiaries of which would be the 12,000 or more defrauded investors. If the government refuses, the group plans to approach the industry directly for funding.

The trust's legal objective would be to sue the platform trustees that allowed the products to be offered, Save Our Super said.

"The Commonwealth government must accept responsibility for the regulatory failures of ASIC and APRA. Accordingly, it should provide seed funding to ensure victims are not forced to pay twice for systemic failures," the petition reads.

It comes as Equity Trustees revealed more about the true financial position of Shield and First Guardian at the time of their collapse.

It said the liquidators' preliminary assessment has found "the overall recoverable value of the investments is likely to be considerably less than their combined book value" and said the liquidators are still not yet able to provide a revised estimated value of the units in Shield. In May 2024, the Shield fund claimed to have $525.3 million in net assets attributable to unitholders; last November, Deloitte said it was likely to be more like $205.8 million to $238.8 million.

Effective yesterday and using the initial Financial Position Report from July last year, Equity Trustees has decided to update the value of the units itself, showing a stark variance to the previous unit price determined by Keystone Asset Management in April 2024. Of the four investment options, three were marked down by close to 50%, while one - the High Growth option - was marked down by 75%.

Equity Trustees said it could be 18 months before victims receive any distributions, and "the final distribution may take many years."

In all, it's estimated $1.2 billion in retirement savings has disappeared.

While many who were defrauded have lodged formal complaints with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), the Save Our Super campaign says AFCA is "structurally unsuited to deal with systemic product collapses." This, coupled with the shortcomings of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) and its $150,000 cap per case, have them considering several other avenues for recourse.

"If the government refuses to fund recovery, we will approach existing industry participants on the basis that if our approach fails, they will have to pay into the CSLR in any case. We believe many industry participants will be motivated to help us now, so we don't have to claim from them later," the petition reads.

"If they do help, we should also lobby to stop this from ever happening again. We should pursue an industry-based funding solution that is fairer than the CSLR."

The campaign is proposing a superannuation levy that would raise $800 million annually; "... funds should contribute to a universal protection mechanism ensuring no member is left destitute due to misconduct, negligence or fraud," it said.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee this morning, ASIC chair Joe Longo said it could be as many as 15,000 investors who have been impacted by the Shield and First Guardian failure.

However, when accounting for ASIC's other ongoing investigations, including the likes of Australian Fiduciaries and First Mutual Private Equity, he said: "I regret to inform the committee, it's even more than that... there are a range of funds that we're looking at, a range of investigations we're looking at, and the number of investors who have been affected by this conduct is, I would have thought, closer to 25,000 or 30,000."