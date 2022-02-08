Economics Committee to examine rainy day funds

The House Economics Committee is going to examine the rainy day funds created by superannuation funds following recent amendments made to the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993.

The hearing, scheduled for February 10, is part of the committee's ongoing review of the four major banks and other financial institutions.

Representatives from APRA, ASIC, Treasury and the University of New South Wales have been asked to appear.

"Amendments to Section 56 of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1996 were made as part of the government's response to the Hayne Royal Commission to protect the funds of members by preventing trustees from using these funds to pay for fines incurred by their own actions," Committee chair Jason Falinski said.

"However, there have been wide reports of superannuation funds seeking judicial opinions to contravene this provision."

One example of this is Cbus making a request to the Supreme Court to allow it to change its rules and create a pool that pays for future fines.

Other funds including Active Super, CareSuper and QSuper have also created similar pools.

Falinski added that the committee deserves an explanation from APRA, ASIC and Treasury as to how they are interpreting these new provisions, and what actions they will take to ensure that the decisions made by Parliament are not easily and carelessly overturned.

"The committee would like to know how superannuation trustees could fund their penalties, and ways to do so that do not put member's funds at risk or increase their fees," he said.

The committee will also hear from UNSW associate professor Scott Donald, who specialises in governance within the superannuation sector.

"While the regulators will be an important focus of the committee at this hearing, we also look forward to hearing from Professor Donald and his perspective on recent events," Falinski said.