Diversa, BetaShares relationship probed

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics has questioned Future Super, Verve and Diversa Trustees on their relationship with BetaShares.

Despite Future Super experiencing impressive member growth and returns recently, committee chair Tim Wilson questioned the funds' investment strategy which involves allocating approximately 60% of assets under management to three BetaShares ETFs.

"Despite the headlines on what you are trying to achieve, most of your investments are outsourced by buying products from BetaShares?" Wilson asked, referring to the ethical and impact claims Future Super and Verve make.

Future Super governance and regulatory lead Fahmi Hosain said there has been some misinformation in the media around Future Super's investments in ETFs.

"By continuously assessing the underlying assets in those ETFs because they have to meet our screens... That means it is not a passive investment, it's an active investment," Hosain said.

Hosain said that when Future Super first came to market there were no off-the-shelf products that met the fund's needs, so it collaborated with BetaShares to develop the ETFs in question.

"We know the ETFs that we invest in with BetaShares now have a lot of external money flowing into them. We helped collaborate on them to bring them to market. I think these are proving to be strong investment strategies," he said.

Wilson argued that some of the ETFs holdings might not be what consumers expect. He specifically named the BetaShares Australian Sustainability Leaders FAIR ETF's holding in Cleanaway, which amounts to a market value of approximately $10.5 million, as problematic.

"Cleanaway Waste Management, which has repeatedly been fined by the EPA for poor behaviour, is that [investment] really inline with the mandate that you are seeking to market yourself with?" Wilson said.

Hosain responded that Future Super's exposure to renewables largely comes from alternative, unlisted assets. He did not address Cleanaway specifically.

"It seems to me consumers are being misled," Wilson said.

"I think it sounds like there is an enormous amount of room for conflicts of interest."

Hosain also revealed that Future Super receives a rebate from BetaShares, though he could not clarify what amount the rebate was, and that this is added to member accounts and does not go to the fund.