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Evergreen founder exits Ascalon Capital

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 22 JUN 2026   12:33PM
Ascalon Capital has bid farewell to Evergreen Consultants' founder Angela Ashton, shortly after acquiring the consulting firm last year.

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Read more: Ascalon CapitalEvergreen ConsultantsAngela AshtonZenith Investment PartnersJohn BurtonAubrey RogaBerit DeaganBetasharesBrad BuggCommSecEvidentiaIWLOreanaQICShailesh JainSteven Tangvan Eyk Research
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