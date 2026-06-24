IFM builds Atlas Arteria stake to majority

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IFM builds Atlas Arteria stake to majorityBY RIDDHIMA TALWANI | WEDNESDAY, 24 JUN 2026 11:53AM
IFM Investors has been slowly creeping control over Atlas Arteria through on-market stock purchases, finally crossing the 50% ownership mark.
Read more: Atlas Arteria, Chicago Skyway, OTPP, IFM Investors, Warnow, M&A, Eiffage S.A., German, late April, Ontario Teachers ', Pension Plan
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