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OKX Australia leadership changes hands

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 23 JUN 2026   11:30AM
After nearly two years at the helm, OKX Australia chief executive Kate Cooper is stepping down from the top job.

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Read more: OKX AustraliaKate CooperShane ChandraAllensSwyftx
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