Director facing $13k fine in first of its kind action from ASIC

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has commenced the first prosecution action against a director for failing to comply with the obligation to have a director identification number (director ID).

ASIC did not name the director, but said on March 19 the person appeared in Downing Centre Local Court to be formally charged with one count of contravening section 1272C(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 by failing to have a director ID.

An interim non-publication order (NPO) was granted by the court prohibiting the identification of the defendant. The charges were listed for a further mention before the Downing Centre Local Court on 16 April 2024. The NPO has since been extended to 16 April 2024.

The maximum penalty for an offence against section 1272C(1) of the Act is 60 penalty units. ASIC said the defendant in this matter was facing a maximum penalty of $13,320.

Directors required to have ID

ASIC said all directors are required by law to verify their identity with Australian Business Registry Services before receiving a director ID. Directors must apply for their director ID within the following timeframes: