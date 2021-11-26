Director appointment, retirement at Raiz Invest

Raiz Invest has announced that Stuart Grimshaw will be appointed as a non-executive director.

Grimshaw, who has a 35-year career in financial services, will also be expected to be the chair of the audit and risk committee.

His most recent position was chief executive and director of EZCORP Inc, a Nasdaq-listed company that he joined in November 2014 as executive chair. Before joining EZCORP, he was managing director and chief executive of the Bank of Queensland.

Over his career, Grimshaw has held senior executive roles at several international banking and finance companies.

A former Olympian who represented New Zealand in hockey at the 1984 Games, he has also served as non-executive chair of Cash Converters International Ltd and as a director on Suncorp Ltd.

Raiz chair Harvey Kalman said that Grimshaw brings a wide array of capital market and financial services experience, both as a senior executive and director, to the board.

"The fact that EZCORP's operations had a significant presence in Latin America brings an added skill set at a time we are consolidating our Indonesian and Malaysia operations and are poised to enter the Thai market," Kalman said.

"Raiz is a great success story among the wealth management fintech start-ups in Australia," Grimshaw said.

"Not only has it established a firm foothold in the Australian market but has had the vision to take its micro saving and investing model to the growth markets of Southeast Asia.

"I believe my experience accrued through many varied positions in financial services entities, and geographies, over the past 35 years equip me to make an important contribution to the company."

Grimshaw will replace David Gordon on the board of Raiz Invest Limited on 1 December 2021.

Gordon was instrumental in founding and guiding Instreet Investment Limited with George Lucas in 2007, which in 2018 was restructured into Raiz Invest Limited.

"We cannot thank David enough for his service to the company over the last 14 years," Kalman said.