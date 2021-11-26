NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Director appointment, retirement at Raiz Invest

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 26 NOV 2021   11:38AM

Raiz Invest has announced that Stuart Grimshaw will be appointed as a non-executive director.

Grimshaw, who has a 35-year career in financial services, will also be expected to be the chair of the audit and risk committee.

His most recent position was chief executive and director of EZCORP Inc, a Nasdaq-listed company that he joined in November 2014 as executive chair. Before joining EZCORP, he was managing director and chief executive of the Bank of Queensland.

Over his career, Grimshaw has held senior executive roles at several international banking and finance companies.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

A former Olympian who represented New Zealand in hockey at the 1984 Games, he has also served as non-executive chair of Cash Converters International Ltd and as a director on Suncorp Ltd.

Raiz chair Harvey Kalman said that Grimshaw brings a wide array of capital market and financial services experience, both as a senior executive and director, to the board.

"The fact that EZCORP's operations had a significant presence in Latin America brings an added skill set at a time we are consolidating our Indonesian and Malaysia operations and are poised to enter the Thai market," Kalman said.

"Raiz is a great success story among the wealth management fintech start-ups in Australia," Grimshaw said.

"Not only has it established a firm foothold in the Australian market but has had the vision to take its micro saving and investing model to the growth markets of Southeast Asia.

"I believe my experience accrued through many varied positions in financial services entities, and geographies, over the past 35 years equip me to make an important contribution to the company."

Grimshaw will replace David Gordon on the board of Raiz Invest Limited on 1 December 2021.

Gordon was instrumental in founding and guiding Instreet Investment Limited with George Lucas in 2007, which in 2018 was restructured into Raiz Invest Limited.

"We cannot thank David enough for his service to the company over the last 14 years," Kalman said.

Read more: Raiz Invest LimitedStuart GrimshawDavid GordonHarvey Kalman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Harvey Kalman joins Raiz
New role for Harvey Kalman
Equity Trustees adds new client
Harvey Kalman to leave Equity Trustees
Equity Trustees rejigs two leadership roles
SG Hiscock, Morgan Stanley launch global equity funds
Equity Trustees confirms international strategy
EQT names local head of fund services
Equity Trustees appoints US executive, partners in Ireland
EQT partners with fintech

Editor's Choice

Pinnacle seeds Canadian boutique

KARREN VERGARA
In another first for Pinnacle Investment Management this week, the firm has set up a North American-based affiliate in a small-cap equities fund manager.

Rest hires from MLC Asset Management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $65 billion industry superannuation fund has welcomed a head of investment product and communications who has previously held roles with MLC Asset Management and BlackRock.

Citi Australia wins custody mandate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Mirae Asset Global Investments has appointed Citi Australia as its provider of custody and fund administration services for its Australian funds management business.

Retirement Income Covenant hits parliament

KARREN VERGARA
The Retirement Income Covenant's introduction to parliament yesterday has been welcomed by major industry bodies.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.