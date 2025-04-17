Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

DII drives life insurance disputes: APRA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 17 APR 2025   12:28PM

Disability income insurance (DII) continues to be a bugbear for the life insurance industry and is the most highly disputed product among advised, non-advised and group insurance customers, APRA statistics show.

In 2024, total DII disputes reached 1987 for advised customers, 366 for non-advised customers and a whopping 2896 for group super.

TAL received the largest number of disputes with 310 for advised customers, 246 for non-advised customers and 812 for group super, APRA's recently published life insurance and disputes tables show.

A total of 1711 of DII disputes were resolved during the period for advised customers, 316 for non-advised customers and 2572 were finalised for group super customers.

AIA Australia had the lion's share of resolved group super disputes at 996, finalising 91.1% of them in 0-45 days. AIA took 1.3 months on average to resolve these disputes, as did MetLife and ART Life.

TAL resolved a total of 691 group insurance disputes and took 1.3 months on average to do so, with 93.5% finalised in 0-45 days. TAL, however, took the longest on average to resolve 237 advised customer disputes at 2.5 months.

NobleOak also registered as one of the most sluggish to resolve a dispute at 2.1 months on average for advised customers, albeit from a small base of a total of six disputes.

In recent years, APRA put the microscope on DII, questioning its sustainability, profitability, pricing and actual benefits delivered to policyholders.

Otherwise known as income protection insurance, DII replaces policyholders' income in the event they are unable to work due to illness or injury.

APRA said DII made a turnaround in 2022 when it reported net profits after tax for five straight quarters. This followed an extended period of losses, with the sector losing $3.4 billion in the five years to 2019, resulting in APRA's intervention.

The latest statistics show that advised customers paid a total of $3.2 billion in annual DII premiums for 676,000 lives insured last year. TAL and Zurich Australia possess between 21-22% of the advised market.

Some 4.3 million group super customers paid $1.8 billion in DII premiums. TAL holds 40.4% of this market, followed by ART Life with 20.3% and AIA Australia with 23.2%.

About 89,000 non-advised customers paid $154 million in DII premiums, with TAL holding 49.1% of this market.

Read more: TALAPRAdisability income insuranceAIA AustraliaART LifeMetLifeNobleOakZurich Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

TAL takes 15% stake in Challenger
Challenger posts mixed Q3 FY25 result
Breaches continue as Cbus confirms 'unusual behaviour'
UGC's AFCA membership to cease
Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate
APRA hits ANZ with $1bn capital penalty
Qantas Super, ART merger official
Investors warned to sell hybrids before phase out
Super fund consolidation to accelerate: Mercer
GESB expands leadership team

Editor's Choice

Insignia gives PE firms more time to devise deal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Bain Capital and CC Capital Partners have been granted more time to thumb through Insignia Financial's books.

DII drives life insurance disputes: APRA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
Disability income insurance (DII) continues to be a bugbear for the life insurance industry and is the most highly disputed product among advised, non-advised and group insurance customers, APRA statistics show.

Mantis to distribute new micro cap offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:54PM
Mantis Funds has secured a distribution deal with Balmoral Investors, taking its micro cap strategy to market.

Div 296 must proceed to strengthen 'fairness' in superannuation: ASFA

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:48PM
Ahead of the federal election, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has urged all contesting parties to consider its recommendations to "protect and strengthen" the super sector.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media