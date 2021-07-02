NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Deutsche Bank appoints local chief

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 2 JUL 2021   12:21PM

Deutsche Bank has named who will lead its Australian business one year after former incumbent Anthony Miller left for Westpac.

Glenn Morgan takes the helm as chief executive, a role he's been acting in since July 2020.

Morgan has been with the European bank since November 2009, joining as head of Australian equity sales before moving up the ranks to head of equities and now chief executive.

Before this, he headed Australian equities research sales at J.P. Morgan and was vice president of equity capital markets at Commonwealth Bank.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

Asia Pacific chief executive Alexander von zur Muehlen said: "Glenn is ideally placed to continue to lead the franchise, as we invest in our local business, following the launch of our onshore cash management capability and a number of recent strategic hires for our investment banking business."

Miller is now the chief executive of Westpac's institutional bank.

He was previously managing director of Goldman Sachs based in Hong Kong and a partner in the financing group for Asia Pacific.

Read more: Deutsche BankWestpacAnthony MillerGlenn MorganAlexander von zur MuehlenCommonwealth BankGoldman SachsJ.P. Morgan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chief economist update: Delta variant infects Australian economy
Industry split on paid vaccine leave
Westpac in fresh $87m remediation program
Deutsche Bank names real estate lead
New chair of BT Super trustee board
AUSTRAC to face scrutiny
Homebuyer schemes speed up saving time
Wilsons adds to board
KPMG promotes two super experts
CountPlus acquisitions boost revenue by $9.4m

Editor's Choice

Aware Super joins APG in Spanish property firm

KANIKA SOOD
The industry fund has bought a stake in a firm in the Spanish residential rental market, joining Dutch pension fund APG as an equal shareholder.

Robinhood hit with record-breaking fine

KARREN VERGARA
Trading platform Robinhood has been slapped with a US$70 million fine, deemed to be the largest financial penalty handed down by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Regulators warn trustees of super advice fee obligations

KARREN VERGARA
The regulators issued a firm reminder to trustees and financial advisers to heed the new law that limits the charges on superannuation advice.

UHNWs drive record luxury real estate demand

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
According to research from Knight Frank, it's never been a better time to be a property developer or real estate agent catering to the needs of the super-rich.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.