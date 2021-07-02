Deutsche Bank appoints local chief

Deutsche Bank has named who will lead its Australian business one year after former incumbent Anthony Miller left for Westpac.

Glenn Morgan takes the helm as chief executive, a role he's been acting in since July 2020.

Morgan has been with the European bank since November 2009, joining as head of Australian equity sales before moving up the ranks to head of equities and now chief executive.

Before this, he headed Australian equities research sales at J.P. Morgan and was vice president of equity capital markets at Commonwealth Bank.

Asia Pacific chief executive Alexander von zur Muehlen said: "Glenn is ideally placed to continue to lead the franchise, as we invest in our local business, following the launch of our onshore cash management capability and a number of recent strategic hires for our investment banking business."

Miller is now the chief executive of Westpac's institutional bank.

He was previously managing director of Goldman Sachs based in Hong Kong and a partner in the financing group for Asia Pacific.