Dealer group chief executive departs

The chief executive of an IOOF dealer group has departed as part of the group's restructure after it acquired MLC Wealth.

Geoff Kellett has departed Financial Services Partners after two years as chief executive, with IOOF moving towards shuttering the licensee and transitioning advisers to their choice of remaining IOOF licensees.

Kellett enjoyed a long career at IOOF, having previously held the roles of head of sales and general manager, adviser services.

Prior to joining IOOF, Kellett held several positions in business development and sales at Macquarie Group.

"I've been given some amazing opportunities at IOOF including growing a fantastic sales team, transforming the adviser services capability, and guiding the Financial Services Partners licensee through its transition from ANZ and helping its network navigate through the toughest of climates," Kellett said on LinkedIn.

"As always it's the people you work with that make it all worthwhile and I've been fortunate to make some amazing friends both within IOOF and across the industry."

Revealing the next phase of its Advice 2.0 strategy in September, IOOF has restructured its advice licensees into two core businesses, appointing two new chief executives to lead them.

The first group brings together integrated advice businesses consisting of Lonsdale, Millennium3 and IOOF Alliances and will be led by Millennium3 chief executive Helen Blackford.

The second group will comprise RI Advice and Consultum Financial Advisers and will be led by RI Advice chief executive Peter Ornsby. Ornsby will also lead Financial Services Partners until it is officially shuttered, following Kellett's departure.