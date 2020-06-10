COVID-19 inspires pump and dump scheme

A Californian penny stock trader is in trouble with the law after he claimed a company he was trading stocks in had developed a special COVID-19 test.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a complaint against Jason Neilson, saying he pumped up the price of Arrayit Corporation before dumping stock.

In a series of social media posts, Neilson allegedly said Arrayit had a special "approved" COVID-19 test. The SEC said the company had no such test.

Neilson also failed to mention in the posts that he had a large holding in Arrayit himself.

Nielsen also allegedly created the false impression of high demand for Arrayit stock by placing and subsequently canceling several large orders to purchase shares in a tactic known as "spoofing."

According to the SEC, Nielsen made approximately US $137,000 in six weeks through the pump and dump scheme.

The regulator suspended trading in Arrayit following the suspicious trading activity on 13 April 2020.

"We allege that Nielsen engaged in multiple forms of deception to exploit investors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," said SEC director of the San Francisco regional office Erin Schneider.

"Investors should be aware of the potential for stock manipulation, including through claims regarding products or services related to COVID-19."

The SEC encouraged consumers to research pump and dump scams and the warning signs of investment fraud.

In April 2020, the SEC issued a special alert to "main street investors" warning them of scammers looking to profit from the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

"We have become aware of a number of stock promotions, including online and through unsolicited phone calls, claiming that products or services of publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure COVID-19, and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result," the SEC said in the alert.

