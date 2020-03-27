NEWS
Regulatory
Court confirms Storm Financial founders breached duties
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAR 2020   5:23PM

The Full Federal Court has confirmed the directors of Storm Financial Group breached their duties as directors, dismissing their appeal of ASIC's 2016 decision.

The determination wraps up an appeal against the regulator's original decision by Storm Financial directors Emmanuel and Julie Cassimatis.

In a two-to-one majority, the appeal was dismissed finding the duo breached their duties as directors of an AFSL.

The court said the Cassimatis' had responsibilities including "ensuring that investors obtained from Storm (and particularly retail investors exhibiting the five characteristics of vulnerability)... consideration and investigation of the subject matter of the advice to be given to them (and given to them) as was reasonable in all of the circumstances and that, having regard to those matters, the advice given to those investors was appropriate to each of the 11 investors in question".

Storm collapsed in 2009 after being forced into administration by Commonwealth Bank. The Townsville-based company was about $90 million in debt.

In 2010, ASIC's initial case centered around specific investors who were advised by Storm Financial and alleged the advice provided to these clients was inappropriate to their personal circumstances.

From about 1994 Storm Financial operated a system in which 'one-size-fits-all' investment advice was given to clients. It required clients to invest significant amounts of money in index funds, using "double gearing" - the Storm model.

It involved taking out a home loan and a margin loan in order to purchase units in the funds. Once initial investments were undertaken, "Stormified" clients were encouraged to continue investing. It was deemed by ASIC to be an unlawful managed investment scheme with which Commonwealth Bank, Macquarie Bank and Bank of Queensland were involved.

At the time of collapse, about 3000 of its 14,000 clients had been "Stormified". The majority of investors were retired or nearing retirement, with little or limited income and few assets. Nearly all had no prospect of coming back from the losses suffered.

In August 2008 about $5 billion had been invested by Storm Financial's clients in Storm Financial-branded index funds, run by Colonial First State and Challenger, among others. The market crashed and, by October 2008, almost $1.5 billion had been lost. Many investors ended up in negative equity positions.

As the Cassimatis' were responsible for the day-to-day of Storm Financial, ASIC alleged their failure to take reasonable steps to prevent Storm Financial from giving poor advice meant they did not exercise their powers as directors with the care and diligence a reasonable person would have employed.

The initial determination was reached in 2016.

Commenting on the outcome of the appeal, Commissioner John Price said: "This important decision reaffirms ASIC's view of the importance of directors' duties and the obligations on financial services licensees."

"We hope that, with this decision, the aftermath of the Storm Financial collapse is now at an end."

So far, Storm Financial clients have received about $168 million in compensation from Commonwealth Bank, $82.5 million in compensation from Macquarie Bank as part of a related class action, and $17 million in compensation from Bank of Queensland for those clients who borrowed through the bank to invest. They are unlikely to receive any further remediation.

To date, the Cassimatis' have maintained it was the Global Financial Crisis that led to the losses - not the Storm model.

Storm clients included a part-time librarian on $17,500 a year and his retired wife who received $7000 a year from Centrelink. Together they lost more than $640,000 in superannuation savings, racked up more debt against their $450,000 home than it was worth and paid Storm Financial over $150,000 for the advice.

Read more: ASIC, Commonwealth Bank, Bank of Queensland, Macquarie Bank, Storm Financial Group
