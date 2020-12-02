Council of Financial Regulators monitors ASX, cybersecurity

Australia's financial regulators are keeping a watchful eye on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) after its operational outage recently and have endorsed a plan for cybersecurity.

The Council of Financial Regulators, consisting of APRA, ASIC, Treasury and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), met for its quarterly meeting and acknowledged member concern on market functioning and investor confidence as a result of the 24-hour outage on November 16.

"ASIC and the RBA have been in close contact with ASX during this period and will also be closely involved in ASX's review processes," the council said.

"The Council noted that Chi-X's trading facilities were operational throughout the outages of ASX systems in the week of November 16."

The members have asked to be informed of the outcomes of the ASX's review and response to the outage.

Further to this, the Council members endorsed a plan to focus on coordinating agency approaches, regulatory frameworks and testing for cyber security.

"Council agencies also continue to engage with the Department of Home Affairs on the development of an enhanced framework for the security and resilience of critical infrastructure, including in the financial sector," it said.

The pilot framework for a threat intelligence-based testing regime (CORIE) will be released in the near future.

Council members discussed the policy changes in response to COVID-19 and said the path to recovery is likely to be "uneven" and will continue to monitor the treatment of customers in hardship as loan deferrals come to an end.

"To date the transition has progressed relatively smoothly, with most borrowers recommencing scheduled repayments," the Council said.

"The share of loans with deferred repayments fell to 3 per cent of credit in October, from a peak of around 10% mid-year."