NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Council of Financial Regulators monitors ASX, cybersecurity
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 DEC 2020   12:09PM

Australia's financial regulators are keeping a watchful eye on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) after its operational outage recently and have endorsed a plan for cybersecurity.

The Council of Financial Regulators, consisting of APRA, ASIC, Treasury and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), met for its quarterly meeting and acknowledged member concern on market functioning and investor confidence as a result of the 24-hour outage on November 16.

"ASIC and the RBA have been in close contact with ASX during this period and will also be closely involved in ASX's review processes," the council said.

"The Council noted that Chi-X's trading facilities were operational throughout the outages of ASX systems in the week of November 16."

The members have asked to be informed of the outcomes of the ASX's review and response to the outage.

Further to this, the Council members endorsed a plan to focus on coordinating agency approaches, regulatory frameworks and testing for cyber security.

"Council agencies also continue to engage with the Department of Home Affairs on the development of an enhanced framework for the security and resilience of critical infrastructure, including in the financial sector," it said.

The pilot framework for a threat intelligence-based testing regime (CORIE) will be released in the near future.

Council members discussed the policy changes in response to COVID-19 and said the path to recovery is likely to be "uneven" and will continue to monitor the treatment of customers in hardship as loan deferrals come to an end.

"To date the transition has progressed relatively smoothly, with most borrowers recommencing scheduled repayments," the Council said.

"The share of loans with deferred repayments fell to 3 per cent of credit in October, from a peak of around 10% mid-year."

Read more: ASXCouncil of Financial RegulatorsASICReserve Bank of AustraliaAPRATreasury
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASX market outage lasts all day
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
ASX runs into trouble again
ASIC opens consultation on scaled advice
APRA takes action against Westpac
ASIC prepares industry for claims handling law
JobKeeper saved 700,000 jobs: RBA
Regulator continues crackdown on product adverts
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
Exemptions to AFSLs explained by ASIC
Editor's Choice
Coolabah to manage Contango fund
KANIKA SOOD
Christopher Joye's Coolabah Capital has been appointed to manage a floating-rate bond fund from Contango Asset Management.
Dealer service provider adds former MLC advice firm
KANIKA SOOD
ClearView's LaVista Licensee Solutions is adding a former MLC Financial Planning firm.
Future Fund appoints chief investment officer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australia's sovereign wealth fund has confirmed the appointment of a chief investment officer after Raphael Arndt, who previously held the role, was appointed chief executive.
Pension plan sued for expensive, active strategy
KARREN VERGARA
US-based Fidelity Investments has been caught up in a class action that alleges a major pension plan exposed members to risky, expensive actively-managed investments instead of allocating to safer passive options.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
4
AIST Your Story 
DEC
7-8
2020 Retirement Management Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
FEB
3-5
ASFA Conference 
MAR
4
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2021 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something kHih3YMu