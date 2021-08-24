Cost of retirement increases

According to the latest figures from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) the cost of retiring increased in the June quarter.

The ASFA Retirement Standard June quarter 2021 figures indicate that couples aged around 65 living a comfortable retirement need to spend $63,352 per year and singles $44,818.

Those figures are up by 0.8% and 0.9% respectively on the previous quarter.

Looking at the full year to June 2021, prices were up by around 2.3% for the comfortable couple budget and by 2.6% for the comfortable single budget.

Driving the increase in the cost of retirement is skyrocketing prices on several consumer essentials. For example, the price of petrol increased by more than 27% in the year, medical services were 6.7% more expensive and even the cost of fruits and vegetables increased marginally.

"Price increases faced by retirees have begun to accelerate following a period when COVID-19 led suspensions or delays in key costs such as health insurance," ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said.

ASFA adjusted for one-off changes to All Groups Consumer Price Index items, such as increases in childcare costs and education costs, as well as those that are not currently relevant (such as international travel and holidays) to calculate the retirement standard.

Its research found the price increases for retirees were considerably higher than the underlying rate of inflation for the CPI of around 1.5% over the year to June.

"Small price rises across the board can add up to have a big impact on the average retiree budget. The cost of retirement is now 2 to 3% more expensive, on average, than a year ago," Fahy said.

"It's so important that future retirees are able to build sufficient savings over their working lives to ensure they can face retirement with financial confidence. Moving Australia to the 12% Superannuation Guarantee (SG) setting is an excellent step towards achieving this goal."