Corporate fund to join Australian Retirement Trust

Australian Retirement Trust will complete another successor fund transfer this week, taking over the super fund of an ASX 100 company.

On July 1, the Incitec Pivot Employees Superannuation Fund will merge into Australian Retirement Trust.

The fund, also known as IPE Super, looks after retirement savings belonging to employees of Incitec Pivot Limited, an ASX-listed manufacturer of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. Towers Watson Superannuation is currently the fund's trustee.

Established in 2006, IPE Super's membership has steadily declined in recent years. As at 30 June 2021, the fund had $210.3 million in funds under management on behalf of 767 members. According to its website, Incitec Pivot employs about 4500 people, 42.5% of which are in Australia.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Australian Retirement Trust chief growth officer Dave Woodall welcomed IPE Super.

"We are pleased that Incitec Pivot Employees Superannuation Fund has selected Australian Retirement Trust as the default superannuation fund for its employees," he said.

"This follows other significant corporate appointments of Australian Retirement Trust, including by Australia Post Superannuation Scheme and Woolworths Group Staff Plan, earlier this year."

The Australian Post Superannuation Scheme merger was confirmed in March and will see about $8 billion and 28,000 members added to Australian Retirement Trust's books.

Meanwhile, news of the Woolworths mandate came to light in May when it was revealed the supermarket giant had ended its mandate with AMP. In the first half of next year the mandate, which is currently around $4 billion, will transition to Australian Retirement Trust.