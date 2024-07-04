Committee calls for 'sick agency' ASIC to be split in half

The Senate committee tasked with assessing the capabilities of ASIC says the government should recognise the regulator has "comprehensively failed to fulfil its regulatory remit", calling for a complete overhaul of its structure, powers and how it's funded.

In October 2022, the Senate referred an inquiry into the capacity and capability of ASIC to proportionately respond to reports of alleged misconduct. The inquiry, chaired by Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg, involved five public hearings and received 197 submissions.

Handing down its report yesterday, the committee made 11 recommendations in all.

In addition to recognising ASIC has "comprehensively failed to fulfil its regulatory remit," the committee says the government should then consider whether ASIC's remit is too broad for it to be an effective and efficient agency. It said the government should "strongly consider" splitting its functions between a companies regulator and a separate financial conduct regulator.

"Following the Royal Commission, the Australian government increased ASIC's budget and further expanded ASIC's enforcement powers. ASIC's total resources increased from $607 million in 2016-17 to $861 million in 2021­-22. Over the same period, the number of ASIC staff increased 19% from 1640 to 1947. Additionally, ASIC has undergone a number of organisational restructures," the report reads.

"However, evidence to the inquiry suggests that the increases to ASIC's resourcing have not resulted in a marked uplift in ASIC's performance. As such, it is difficult to accept ASIC's contention that some of its functions would not be better administered by other entities. Rather, it appears that the scope and complexity of ASIC's remit has outgrown its abilities and it is time to consider other models, or even new entities, to administer these parts of Australia's law."

The committee also said there's too many shortcomings when it comes to the handling of reports of alleged corporate misconduct, and recommended it be legislated that ASIC or future authorities investigate such reports "at an appropriate rate." Evidence to the committee suggests just 1% if misconduct reports are investigated each year, the report states.

The committee also recommends that data related to the handling of reports of alleged misconduct be transparently reported to the public, and that service standards be introduced so that those reporting possible misconduct receive timely information as to the tangible actions taken in response.

Transparency is a key pillar of several of the committee's recommendations.

It's been recommended that the statement of expectations that is currently issued for ASIC contain expectations and priorities relating to transparency, and that it be provided in draft form to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services for inquiry and report.

The committee also believes the government should make it a legislated regulatory objective of ASIC's or other regulatory bodies to establish and maintain a high level of transparency of investigation and enforcement outcomes.

This would include a searchable public register of civil or criminal outcomes that eventuate from reports of misconduct, and the outcomes of the regulators' handling of those reports. This would be similar to the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's approach, it noted. The committee also want ASIC to develop a long-term public reporting framework that quantifies and assesses the regulator's performance and capacity to investigate and enforce breaches of corporations law.

Under recommendation six, the committee has urged the government to look at amending the current whistleblower protections to include financial incentives for whistleblowers who make a "substantiated disclosure" and where addressing the misconduct would result in a significant public benefit. It should also look at introducing compensation options for whistleblowers who are unable to make such disclosures without putting themselves at significant risk, such as harming their career prospects.

In terms of its approach to enforcement, the committee has suggested regulators adopt an approach that would prioritise the litigation of all serious suspected breaches of law, particularly where consumers have incurred financial losses or are likely to.

On ASIC's structure, the committee recommended the government review a new governance structure for the regulator and any new regulatory bodies. Presently, ASIC has both a chair and a chief executive. Under the proposed structure, there would be either a chair or a chief executive as sole statutory appointee and accountable authority. It also said, "the appropriateness of the commission structure entirely should be explored."

A legislated Code of Conduct should also be introduced, the committee said, under which the chair or other statutory appointees can be sanctioned for workplace misconduct that breaches the code. It would also like to see the introduction of a mechanism by which any alleged misconduct by a statutory appointee can be examined by an independent panel.

In handing over the report, Bragg said: "When it comes down to it, the investigation that we undertook looked at the culture, the leadership and the structure. In terms of culture, through our inquiries, we were able to discover the staff survey of ASIC, and it found that staff motivation was at 20%. Staff satisfaction was below 20%. It's a very sick agency."

"We also, unfortunately, had to spend a lot of time looking at the massive dysfunction at the commission level. Commissioners were at war with one another, leaking to the media and engaging in all sorts of unsavoury business and activity... I think the culture of the organisation from top to bottom is extremely sick."

Further, the committee wants to see a reversal of the government's decision to reduce the frequency of the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority's (FRAA) reviews to once every five years, saying the original two-year review period was appropriate. The FRAA should also inquire as to the effectiveness of the oversight mechanisms of corporate regulators, it said.

Finally, on the issue of funding, the committee recommended the government reassess how ASIC is funded to ensure a greater level of funding can be directly resourced with proceeds of regulatory fines, including those imposed by the court.

Importantly, it said all reasonable steps should be taken to ensure levies charged on industry subsectors, like financial advice, under the Industry Funding Model are reduced commensurate with this increased resourcing to the regulator. It added that regulators should be accountable for the level of resourcing linked to cost-recovered activity and rationalise surplus resourcing to reduce costs on industry subsectors.

"Clearly, exercising ASIC's responsibilities needs to be done better and it needs to be done differently. Continually assigning ASIC more duties and powers will simply deliver more of the same result: an overburdened and monolithic regulator that fails to meet expectations," the report reads.

"Addressing the challenges faced by ASIC, and the broader challenges in Australia's financial system, requires strong action from the Australian government. It also requires ASIC's leadership to critically reflect on the evidence of ASIC's underperformance and to use that as opportunity for improvement."

Interestingly, the committee's deputy chair, Labor Senator Jess Walsh, did not agree with much of the report's content. In a response co-signed by Senators Deborah O'Neill and Jana Stewart, she said the report "reduces significant evidence provided to the inquiry in a complex area of regulation over the past almost two years to little more than a headline" and that the "simplification of these complex issues detracts from the practical improvements to ASIC's operation suggested by witnesses, and indeed by ASIC itself, throughout the inquiry."

They said that while there was evidence to suggest ASIC was spread too thin, there was also evidence to suggest its broad remit assists enforcement. They also said views from stakeholders that frequently interact with ASIC "have largely been ignored in the chair's recommendations."

As for whether ASIC should be split in two, the Senators said the suggestion was half-baked, saying the report does not progress the debate around whether ASIC's remit is too broad because "it lacks detail on any potential model for separating the markets, corporations and financial services functions of the regulator, the timeframe over which this might occur, and the process to achieve it. It also does not properly weigh evidence presented to the inquiry in favour of ASIC's broad remit."

"Government Senators were provided just 24 hours to assess the chair's report and its recommendations but are, however, in agreement that there remains opportunity for improvement in ASIC's operations and this is why we have chosen to write additional comments rather than a dissenting report," they said.