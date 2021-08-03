Clime wants director removed

The chair of Clime Investment Management and one of its shareholders are calling for the removal of long-serving executive Neil Schafer.

Clime has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on August 6, putting forth a resolution to shareholders to immediately dethrone Schafer, who has been with the ASX-listed firm since 2011 and is currently an independent director.

Chair John Abernethy has already indicated he is voting in favour of removing Schafer, as did non-executive director Brett Spork.

Clime shareholder Locope and executive Ronni Chalmers instigated the removal via an email to Schafer.

In a letter to shareholders pleading his case, Schafer wrote: "When this occurred, I was shocked for a number of reasons. I have served diligently as an independent director on the board since 1 January 2011. During this period, I have strived at all times to add value to the company and its shareholders by pursuing ethical and effective corporate governance."

He went on to say that the most concerning aspect of the resolution is "the lack of any explanation or reasoning behind it" and struggled to understand why a shareholder wants to oust him when he was re-elected to the board last November.

The motion follows a series of leadership changes. Former chief executive Rod Bristow left abruptly in November, while Spork and Schafer acted as interim co-chiefs prior to Annick Donat taking the top job.

The EGM statement reads: "That, in accordance with section 203D of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Mr Neil Schafer be removed as a director of Clime Investment Management Limited with effect from the close of this meeting."

Schafer urged shareholders to question the EGM and if removing him is in their best interest given the contributions he's made over the years.