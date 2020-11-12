NEWS
Financial Planning
ClearView flags future with HUB24
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 12 NOV 2020   11:14AM

In an update ahead of its annual general meeting, ClearView hinted at the future of its developing partnership with HUB24.

Through the partnership, ClearView offers advisers and customers an investment administration wrap platform facilitated by HUB24.

"Our ambition in wealth management is to own the space between no-frills industry funds and complex wrap platforms by delivering sustainable, cost-effective and fit-for-purpose solutions," ClearView said.

"Our intention is also to collaborate with HUB24 on future investment and insurance product initiatives including the addition of ClearView's managed portfolios and our flagship LifeSolutions product series on HUB24 Invest and HUB24 Super."

As for financial advice, the company said it is focussed on expanding its relationships with independent financial advice and operating a self-sustaining financial advice business.

The launch of La Vista Licensee Solutions two years ago was flagged by ClearView as part of its strategic focus on the IFA market.

The company says 31 self-licensed practices have joined La Vista for licensing and back office infrastructure so far.

A comprehensive review of the ClearView LifeSolutions product series is almost complete, the company said.

"Ultimately, there must be greater attention and resources allocated to rehabilitation and helping claimants safely return to work," ClearView said.

