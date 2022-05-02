Newspaper icon
Citi welcomes eight new hires

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022   12:38PM

Citi Australia is adding eight new recruits to its markets and research business, including hires from Credit Suisse, UBS and VFMC.

Announced today, the appointments are in response to growing client demand, the institution said.

"Citi is continuing to make significant investments including building out our non-cash and trading capabilities, ensuring we have the experience, skills and capacity to meet the increasing activity from our clients," Citi Australia head of equities Daniel Young explained.

The first of the eight, Howard Ilderton joins as head of linear product and trading for Australia and New Zealand. He previously worked for Citi between 2007 and 2014 but was most recently at Credit Suisse, leading Japan Prime and APAC securities lending.

Will Buttigieg will join the equity trading team in July. He has spent the last 17 years at UBS in a range of trading roles and is currently an executive director in equities facilitation trading.

Also joining in the coming months is Norbert Wong who will take on a client facing stock loan and Delta 1 sales role, Citi said. He is currently vice president - equity finance trader at Credit Suisse.

Citi's low touch electronic execution team has welcomed Allan Newsome who has relocated from Citi in Hong Kong. He was working in Citi's Prime team, responsible for regional hedge fund clients, while his new role will provide additional capacity as Citi expands its client base.

Research analyst Howard Penny has joined Citi's real estate team from Anchor Capital where he was a portfolio manager in South Africa. He brings extensive experience spanning the primary and secondary markets with roles at Morgan Stanley and Macquarie Bank, Citi said.

The industrials research team has added Tom Wallington from Forecast Global. Wallington is a specialist in commercial energy modelling and data analysis, and has also previously worked at AME Group.

Finally, former VFMC investment analyst Jacob Loi has joined Citi's technology team and Donna Fu, a senior associate at PwC has joined the insurance research team.

Read more: Credit SuisseCiti AustraliaUBSVFMCTom WallingtonAllan NewsomeAME GroupAnchor CapitalDaniel YoungDonna FuForecast GlobalHoward IldertonHoward PennyJacob LoiMacquarie BankMorgan StanleyNorbert WongWill Buttigieg
