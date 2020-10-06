Chief economist update: Winter of Europe's discontent

"The sun did not shine. It was too wet to play. So we sat in the house. All that cold, cold, wet day."

- Dr. Seuss

They've had their fun in the sun but now, like it or not (certainly not), Europe could well have to sit it out and hibernate for the winter as the second coming of the coronavirus hits the continent.

There must be something to the claims that weather plays a part in the life, death and transmission of the virus.

The Advisory Board published an article at the onset of the pandemic (26 March 2020) stating that: "...researchers found that a 1-degree temperature increase and a 1% increase in relative humidity were associated with a lower daily effective reproductive number. As such, the researchers wrote that "high temperature and high relative humidity [can] significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19," meaning "the arrival of summer and rainy season in the Northern Hemisphere" might "reduce transmission of the disease".

Whether it's the weather or governments' haste at re-opening (in time for the European summer), or the flouting of already relaxed social restrictions, one thing is clear; the second wave to Europe has returned.

So much so that governments are re-imposing restrictions.

As per Factset:

"German Chancellor Merkel said it will restrict the size of gatherings and fine people who flout rules but indicated there would be no national lockdown. In the UK, England's north continued to be the worst affected region and use targeted measures rather than resorting to a national lockdown. Spain ordered a partial lockdown in Madrid and surrounding areas after a rise in cases. Under the new restrictions, residents will not be allowed to leave the area unless they must make an essential journey."

"Meanwhile, France continued to grapple with more hospitalisations and tightened restrictions in the worst affected areas and could close restaurants in the Paris region on Monday, if numbers continue to rise. Italian Prime Minister Conte said he will ask parliament to extend the country's state of emergency to the end of January, as the government tries to avoid the surge in cases seen in other European countries."

The impact on the economy has already been captured in the latest IHS Markit Eurozone PMI survey. The composite index dropped back to a three-month low reading of 50.1 in September - the second consecutive month of decline.

Manufacturing activity continued to expand - 53.7 in September from 51.7 in August - due to a strong increase in new orders as export markets re-opened.

However, the service sector posted its biggest contraction (47.6) since May (30.5) as, according to Markit Economics: "Face-to-face consumer businesses in particular have been hit by intensifying virus concerns".

It's now also reflected in inflation. Preliminary estimates show inflation in the Eurozone dropped to -0.3% - the lowest reading since April 2016 - from August's 0.2% deflation. The ECB's closely-watched core inflation measure halved to a record low 0.2% from 0.4%.

The re-imposition of restrictions - targeted they may be - would limit economic activity, put downward pressure on inflation and necessitate more fiscal and monetary stimulus measures.

