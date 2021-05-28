Chief economist update: Victoria's victory against the virus voided

Australia's state of Victoria is back in lockdown.

So are Victorians' irritation and anger at having their lives and livelihood restricted for the fourth time since the coronavirus began early last year. So are estimates of the cost to the state economy and, by extension, the whole of Australia (Victoria accounts for around 25% of the country's total GDP).

Citing the 'Australian Financial Review' (AFR), Factset reports that, "Business leaders estimate that Victoria's lockdown will cost the economy more than A$1B (some estimates of up to A$2B), with the effects compounded by the absence of support measures like JobKeeper".

If all goes well, this newly-imposed seven-day lockdown would go the same way of the five-day lockdown imposed only three months earlier (February) - short and minimal disruption to economic activity and the short-circuiting the spread of infections.

Then again, all might not go well because Victoria is now dealing with a different organism, a more aggressive and highly infectious variant with contact tracers identifying 15,000 primary and secondary contacts who may have been exposed to the 'Indian variant" in more than 100 exposure sites to date.

Given these, there remains the possibility of the lockdown being extended in Victoria and/or the virus seeping into other states.

But Australia is now in a better place compared with the lockdowns of days past.

Although the Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer confidence dropped by 4.8% in May from April, the 113.1 reading is the second highest since April 2010.

And why not? Australia's labour market continues to improve despite the withdrawal of the government's JobKeeper scheme. The country's unemployment rate fell from 5.7% in March to 5.5% in April - just 0.2 percentage points (or 33,000 people) above the start of the pandemic and 2.0 percentage points below the 7.5% high recorded in July 2020 and the sixth straight monthly decline in the jobless rate.

Moreover, Australian business conditions jumped to a new all-time high reading of 32 in April, bettering what was then the record high score of 24 in the previous month, driven by continued improvement to record highs in the index's sub-components.

Business confidence surged to a record high reading of 26 in April from the already above long-term average readings of 17 in March and 19 in Feb (long-term average is 6).

This would encourage Australian businesses to keep on lifting their investment on buildings and structures, equipment, plant and machinery and staff.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) latest 'CAPEX' report reveals that they have already done so in the March 2021 quarter.

Here are the key stats:

Total new capital expenditure rose by 6.3%

Buildings and structures rose by 3.8%

Equipment, plant and machinery rose by 9.1%

Estimate 2 for 2021-22 is $113,635m. This is 7.9% higher than Estimate 1 for 2021-22

Lest you, I and Irene forget, there's also the A$74.6 billion spending splurge announced on the 11th of May in the 2021/22 Budget to secure Australia's recovery.

For sure and for certain, the government wouldn't be taking back the money it announced it'll be giving us, Australians all, earlier this month, that would be political suicide. Victoria's state government could even decide to loosen its budget spending.

And then, there's the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). At its May Board meeting, it hinted that it could start tapering its bond purchases in July.

This now, to a certain extent, hinges on developments in Victoria.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.