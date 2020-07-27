Chief economist update: Second wave comes to Japan

Getting bitten by the love bug may be lovelier the second time around but definitely not if it's a second bite from the coronavirus.

Australia is currently in the midst of it. Now the second wave looks like it's come to Japan.

According to Kyodo News: "Japan reported on Thursday [July 23] more than 980 new daily coronavirus infections, marking a record for a second straight day in a resurgence since the government lifted a state of emergency about two months ago."

The state of emergency was lifted on May 25, and since then economic activity has picked up.

This is underscored by the improvement in the au Jibun Bank Japan PMI surveys. The composite index moved closer to the expansion mark, rising to a reading of 43.9 in July from 40.8 in June and 27.8 in May and the all-time low reading of 25.8 recorded in April. The services PMI increased to 45. 2 in July 45.0 in the previous month from 26.5 in May and the manufacturing PMI improved to 42.6 in July from 40.1 in June from 38.4 in May.

This has kept headline inflation stable at 0.1% in June from May and core inflation to zero from the previous two months' deflation readings of minus 0.2% each.

This allowed the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to take a breather, keeping its monetary policy settings and asset purchases unchanged at its July 15 meeting while at the same time providing an optimistic outlook on the economy.

The BOJ's baseline scenario is for the economy "to improve gradually from the second half of this year through the materialisation of pent-up demand and supported by accommodative financial conditions and the government's economic measures" ... "based on the assumption that a second wave of COVID-19 will not occur on a large scale".

But the Kyodo News' latest report indicates that it may be starting to happen.

It's just as well that the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) has already accounted for this in its Outlook Report...

"Until effective medicines and vaccines are developed, it is highly unclear how the COVID-19 pandemic will evolve and how long it will take for it to subside. In particular, if a second wave of COVID-19 occurs on a large scale, economic activity is likely to be constrained significantly again. In addition, households' and firms' behavior at home and abroad is also uncertain, with people continuing to voluntarily make precautionary efforts until COVID-19 subsides," it reads.

...promising that,

"...the Bank will closely monitor the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary, and also it expects short- and long-term policy interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels."

