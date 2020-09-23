NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: RBA negative on negative interest rate policy
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 SEP 2020   11:34AM

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) deputy governor Guy Debelle address at the Australian Industry Group's (AiG) September 22 virtual conference sparked a second wave - a second wave of negative interest rate speculation, that is.

It was last on the list of four monetary options - for added emphasis or because it's the least likely option? - Debelle revealed that the RBA board is assessing "best support for the economic recovery".

The first three were:

"(1) buy bonds further out along the curve, supplementing the three-year yield target. Purchases would still be conducted to maintain the target for the three-year bond, but additional purchases could occur further out the curve on a regular basis.

(2) Foreign exchange intervention is another potential policy option. However, with the Australian dollar broadly aligned with its fundamentals, it is not clear this would be effective in the current circumstances.

(3) lower the current structure of rates in the economy a little more without going into negative territory. The remuneration on ES (Exchange Settlement) balances is currently 10 basis points, the three-year yield target is at 25 basis points and the borrowing rate of the TFF (Term Funding Facility) is also 25 basis points. It is possible to further reduce these interest rates."

The second negative interest rate wave speculation in Australia comes soon after the Bank of England (BOE) divulge in its September 17 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) report that: "The MPC had been briefed on the Bank of England's plans to explore how a negative bank rate could be implemented effectively, should the outlook for inflation and output warrant it at some point during this period of low equilibrium rates."

But just as Debelle notes: "The empirical evidence on negative rates is mixed. In the short-term, they can contribute to a lower exchange rate. In the medium term, the effectiveness can wane including through the effect on the financial system. Negative rates can also encourage more saving as households look to preserve the value of their saving, particularly in an environment where they are already inclined to save rather than spend."

"That is, the income effect can be larger than the substitution effect. To date, those economies with negative policy rates have not lowered them further. Instead, they have eased monetary policy settings through other means."

True that. The European Central Bank (ECB) took deposit rates down to negative back in 2014 and the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) target rate had been below zero since 2016. Both central banks have not taken interest rates deeper into the negative to counteract the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their respective economies.

Fed chair Jerome Powell's last words on negative interest rate policy were that the FOMC was negative on it. Powell told a video conference hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics last May that: "The committee's view on negative rates has not changed ...This is not something we're looking at."

Although considered an option, the minutes of its July meeting, the RBA wrote that: "Members agreed that negative interest rates in Australia remain extraordinarily unlikely."

This was later stressed by RBA governor Philip Lowe when he testified before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics on August 14.

"...negative interest rates in most countries do impair the profitability and efficiency of the financial system and ultimately its ability to provide credit to the real economy, which is really important ... They would also create distortions in our financial system, because deposit rates would effectively be bounded at zero," he said.

"Negative interest rates also encourage people to save more, not spend more...So negative interest rates can become contractionary ... I don't think the cost benefit justifies negative interest rates."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: RBABank of EnglandGuy DebelleReserve Bank of AustraliaEuropean Central BankJerome PowellPhilip Lowe
